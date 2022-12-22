The Sweet Way Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck Celebrate Their Blended Families This Holiday Season

Being a celebrity is a double—edged sword; while it comes with fame and fortune, it can also make personal life a very public affair. The trio of Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner and J.Lo knows this all too well, as there have been countless headlines about Affleck’s relationship with both of the first-magnitude stars. Fans were especially curious to see how Garner and Lopez get along and how the two families mix. And there’s a nice way this trio of stars are celebrating their blended families this holiday season.

The audience was shocked when a few months ago, Bennifer reunited and started taking pictures together. In the end, Affleck and J.Lo tied the knot in Vegas, and then had a weekend celebration with their famous friends. Since then, fans have been curious to see how Jennifer Garner and Lopez get along with each other, and it looks like everything is festive for the holidays. An anonymous source close to them told Hollywood Life that they get along great and even spend a vacation together. As they put it,

This year they will exchange gifts for Christmas, they have a great relationship. Because of the children, there is a real mutual respect and appreciation.

How sweet is it? It seems that Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner have become very close lately, even writing messages about their children themselves. And the case has progressed so much that, as reported, they are going to exchange gifts for the holidays. Talk about goals.

This latest report is sure to turn heads and seems to show that the two families in the Garner/Affleck/Lopez dynamic seem to be getting a lot closer. Both groups of children attended Bennifer’s wedding, although the Spy star was noticeably absent. But if you believe this update, Jens is teaming up very nicely.

Part of why so many people are so interested in how Ben Affleck’s two wives interact has to do with both women’s long and storied history with the actor/director. Bennifer’s first attempt at a relationship was largely due to the paparazzi and the press. Meanwhile, Garner and Affleck had children, and she was very supportive of him during his struggle with substance abuse. Now it looks like the two of them have teamed up to bring families together, and have even developed their own type of friendship. It certainly warms the heart, especially because many people struggle to be with their family during the holiday season.

Professionally, all three A-listers were definitely busy. Jennifer Garner has three upcoming projects ahead of her, in addition to her recent role in The Adam Project. J.Lo’s “Shotgun Wedding” will take place on January 27, and Ben Affleck will return as Batman in “The Flash” on June 16. In the meantime, check out the release dates of films for 2023 to plan trips to the cinema for the New Year.