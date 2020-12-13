The Swedes Never Work For The Commission For Whom?

Based on the comic book series of the same name by Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá, The Umbrella Academy made its debut on Netflix in February 2019 and was an instant hit with viewers and critics.

A theory from The Umbrella Academy suggests that the Swedes were not working for the Commission as everyone believed, including The Handler, and there were many clues that pointed to this, such as their dress that does not respect the Commission code.

If there is an organization that oversees and manages the space-time continuum, going so far as to kill many people just to keep the timeline in order, there might also be one that wants to stop the Commission and its actions at The Umbrella Academy. .

The Swedes, then, could have worked for another weather agency, perhaps one that operated even more secretly than The Umbrella Academy Commission. The only detail that really linked the Swedes to the Commission was the message system.

Just like Hazel and Cha-Cha did in Season 1 of The Umbrella Academy. This could also be interpreted as the form of communication between the Swedes and their agency.

Therefore, a tool to fool The Commission agents into believing that they worked for the same organization, making it easy for them to infiltrate The Umbrella Academy Commission.

Undoubtedly, The Umbrella Academy Commission has made many enemies over the years, so it is not impossible that an opposing time agency exists and recruits assassins.

We just have to wait to see what kind of complicated new stories the third season of The Umbrella Academy will bring us revealing more history about The Commission and its methods of employment.



