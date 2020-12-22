The Swearing Story: Netflix series trailer with Nicolas Cage

Netflix released the trailer for The History of the Bad Word, a series presented by Nicolas Cage that will guide the audience through an unusual journey to discover the origins of some of the most used bad words by the American people.

The new series will have six episodes focused on six different expletives. Cage will look for the origin of each one and show how they are used in everyday life. Experts will delve deeper into the impact that each of these words has on life, daily life, pop culture and even science.

Among the experts are Benjamin Bergen (PhD, Cognitive Scientist, Author of What The F), Mireille Miller-Young (PhD, Professor of Feminist Studies), Elvis Mitchell (Film Critic / Host of The Treatment program on KCRW radio), Melissa Mohr (PhD, Author of Holy Sh * t: A Brief History of Swearing) and Kory Stamper (Lexicographer, author of Word By Word).

Guest stars include comedians Joel Kim Booster, DeRay Davis, Open Mike Eagle, Nikki Glaser, Patti Harrison, London Hughes, Jim Jefferies, Zainab Johnson, Nick Offerman, Sarah Silverman, Baron Vaughn and Isiah Whitlock Jr.

Check out the trailer:

Official description of The Swearing Story

“Swearing education: the history lesson you didn’t know you needed. The History of the Bad Word, presented by Nicolas Cage, is a noisy and proudly profane series that explores the origins, the use of pop culture, science and the cultural impact of bad words. Through interviews with experts in etymology, pop culture, historians and artists, the six-episode series delves into the origins of ‘F ** k’, ‘Sh * t’, ‘B * tch’, ‘D ** k’ , ‘Pu ** y’ and ‘Damn’ ”.

The Story of the Bad Word premieres on January 5, 2021 on Netflix.



