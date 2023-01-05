The investigation into the recent tragic stabbing deaths at the University of Idaho continues, the suspect is currently in custody. The accused assailant, Brian Kohberger, is now in Idaho after being transported from his former location, a prison in his home state of Pennsylvania, during the trial. As the story of Kohberger’s alleged actions unfolded, an unfortunate coincidence arose in the process thanks to his sister’s role in the film, which also involved college stabbings.

You won’t find “Two Days Ago” among the new films of 2023, and you won’t see this project in any iteration of the list of upcoming horror films. That’s because this indie horror movie in question was released back in 2011. acting credit to actor Amanda Kohberger, Brian’s sister. In this story, a killer kills a group of environmental activist students, with stab wounds included in the number of deaths that took place in this project.

Media outlets such as TMZ contacted the film’s director, Kevin Boone, as not only was Amanda Kohberger’s involvement connected to these very real tragedies, but apparently the plot itself. Commenting on this event, Boone stated that Amanda had never talked about Brian, and he did not know about their relationship until recent press coverage. The director also made this statement in an interview with the New York Post.

As for the working relationship between the director and the star, Kevin Boone did not declare a deeper connection with Amanda Kohberger, only knowing that she came from Pennsylvania. In an interview with TMZ, Boone stated that he only knew about it because Amanda had to return to Idaho for filming “Two days ago.” All of these questions arise from the newfound interest in the project due to the alleged parallels that the film has with the crimes in connection with which Brian Koberger is currently being held.

On November 13, 2022, University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Kaylee Gonsalves and Madison Mogen were stabbed to death in the house they lived in off-campus. In the following weeks, alleged evidence was collected that Kohberger was at the crime scene and also traveled to nearby areas.

Unfortunately, the potential connection between Brian Kohberger’s alleged involvement in these murders has made this film a source of a lot of talk. If you are interested, you can watch the trailer for “Two Days Ago” presented below:

The similarities between the actual murders and the murders depicted in “Two Days Ago” have been a subject of discussion, as can be seen from the interview above. This may be a similarity that will be studied more closely over time. At this point, it does not appear that anyone involved in the investigation has claimed that this potential connection is anything more than a mere coincidence. Although some local media in Moscow, Idaho, are already concerned about the popularity of crime shows, which complicates the situation as local bulletin boards are already buzzing.

In the meantime, we’ll have to wait and see how the homicide investigation at the University of Idaho progresses. Thus, we here at CinemaBlend would like to express our deepest condolences to the families of the victims. May they find solace in their grief over these heinous acts.