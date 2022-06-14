The survey showed how most Americans feel about transgender athletes

Over the past few years, the number of transgender athletes involved in sports has grown.

However, while familiarity with transgender people and tolerance towards them are growing, tolerance towards transgender athletes is not growing — at least according to a recent survey.

The Washington Post published a survey stating that most of the United States does not support transgender athletes competing with other women at the professional, college and high school levels.

From the Washington Post:

A survey conducted from May 4 to May 17 among 1,503 people in the United States showed that 55 percent of Americans oppose allowing transgender women and girls to compete with other women and girls in school sports, and 58 percent oppose it in college and professional sports. . About 3 in 10 Americans said transgender women and girls should be allowed to compete at each of these levels, and another 15 percent have no opinion.

According to the survey, these figures have slightly decreased for transgender girls competing in women’s sports.

“At the youth level, 49 percent oppose transgender girls competing with other girls, 33 percent say they should be allowed to compete, and 17 percent have no opinion,” the survey says.