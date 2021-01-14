The surprising actor who returns in the new season

The continuation of the popular NBC series, Chicago Med, has revealed that there will be a new actor for the continuation of its season 6, it will be, Steven Weber.

Popular actor Steven Weber, who most recently starred in Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why and NBC’s Indebted, will play Dr. Dean Archer,

Dean Archer is an ironic, direct and talented doctor who moves from a rural hospital to the Emergency Department at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center, where he already knows one of the doctors.

As a former naval officer, Dr. Archer supervised Dr. Ethan Choi (Brian Tee) when they were active. But now that Ethan is head of the emergency department, Archer will be looking to be second in command.

So far, Weber is scheduled to make his debut in early March in the Chicago P.D. Season 6 sequel.

Chicago Med showrunners Andrew Schneider and Diane Frolov said a few weeks ago that Dr. Ethan Choi will have problems and his own boss struggles. Perhaps the incorporation of the new character has something to do with it.

“[There is] a lot of struggle and adaptation to” his new position, “anticipated Schneider.

“It’s not just the pressure he puts on staff, but the pressure he puts on himself to perform. There are consequences ”.