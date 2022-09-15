The surprise game will appear in the Xbox Game Pass today

At the Tokyo Game Show 2022, it was announced that Assassin’s Creed Odyssey will appear in the Xbox Game Pass today, September 15. In an effort to attract a non-Western audience, Xbox has announced that it will appear at the show this year. Tokyo Game Show with a detailed description that this will be one of the first major presentations at this event. The appearance of the Xbox at the Tokyo Game Show, one of the largest gaming exhibitions in Japan, attracted the attention of many fans waiting for the announcement.

As an Xbox show, many also expected big announcements of the Xbox Game Pass subscription service. Originally introduced back in 2017, Xbox Game Pass has been constantly evolving since then, adding new games to its list every month and increasing the number of first-day releases that gamers can get at launch. Xbox Game Pass recently introduced a Friends and Family plan that allows five players to access their library with a single payment method.

While many are excited about new games like Starfield and Redfall coming to Xbox Game Pass, the subscription service can still make a splash by adding an older game to its library. Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, first released in 2018, takes fans on a journey through Ancient Greece, which takes place even before Assassin’s Creed Origins. Players who took on the role of Cassandra or Alexios could embark on a journey on foot, horseback and across the oceans surrounding Greece, and an epic adventure awaited them. Late at the Xbox Tokyo Game Show presentation, it was announced that Assassin’s Creed Odyssey will appear in the Game Pass, and fans will be able to access it later today, September 15.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is the second game in Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed trilogy, which focuses more on RPG. In Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, players don’t need to deal exclusively with stealth and murder, but need to create their own character to cope with the problems of the world around them. This can lead to interesting encounters and unique boss fights, including mythical creatures that players can defeat in the game.

The inclusion of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey in the Xbox Game Pass library isn’t the first time a game from Ubisoft’s iconic franchise has hit the subscription service. Assassin’s Creed Origins was also available on Xbox Game Pass earlier this year, and this may indicate that the entire Ubisoft Ancient trilogy, which includes Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, may be on its way to a subscription service soon.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is available on PC, PS4, Switch and Xbox One.