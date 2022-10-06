«The Super Mario Bros. Movie”: Hear the voice of Mario Chris Pratt in the first trailer

Nintendo has released the first trailer for the upcoming Super Mario movie — watch it above.

The company unveiled the trailer at a special Nintendo Direct presentation on Thursday (October 6) after a poster showing the animation style was posted on social media earlier this week.

The project is the result of a collaboration between Nintendo and Illumination, the animation studio behind the Despicable Me franchise, Sing and The Secret Life Of Pets.

Chris Pratt voices Mario along with Charlie Day as Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Jack Black as Bowser, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong and Keegan-Michael Key as Toad.

Charles Martine, the original voice of Mario in the games, will also appear in various unnamed cameo roles.

The film was shot by the duo of Aaron Horvath and Michael Elenik, who are best known for their joint development of the DC series “Young Titans, Go!”. and a spin-off of the movie “Young Titans, go!” In the cinema. It is written by Matthew Vogel, whose previous works include Minions: The Rise Of Gru and The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part.

Speaking to Variety earlier this year, Pratt teased that his Mario voice is “unlike anything you’ve heard” in games.

“I worked very closely with the directors, tried a few things and came up with something that I’m really proud of, and I can’t wait for people to see and hear,” Pratt said. “This is an animated voiceover narration. This is not a live movie. I’m not going to wear a plumber’s suit running around everywhere.

“I’m voicing an animated character, and it’s updated and unlike anything you’ve heard in Mario’s world before.”

The premiere of Super Mario in theaters is scheduled for April 7, 2023.