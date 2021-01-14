The super diet that keeps Jennifer Lopez gorgeous

At 51 years of age, actress and singer Jennifer Lopez has a flawless figure and this strict diet is her biggest secret.

If you are like us and you are totally obsessed with Jennifer Lopez, especially for the spectacular figure that she looks at 51 years of age and you want to look like the actress, here we reveal the secrets of the singer.

Unfortunately, it’s no secret that the star has been hiding, as both J.Lo and his trainers have been quite open about her diet. It’s really, really, difficult. Could you do it?

Jennifer Lopez’s diet is strict. As she says, “abs are done in the kitchen”, not in the gym. And gurl she has given him abs!

According to her coaches, the Booty singer is only allowed 1400 calories a day, if that’s how you read it.

Los Angeles coach Tracy Anderson, Jen’s west coast fitness guru, shared on her website:

“I have her eating very clean because she needs very good fuel for all the things she is doing … Everything is organic and very well thought out, with the balance of very high quality proteins and a large quantity of nutrient-rich foods .. Everything is fresh, “he says.

First thing in the morning, Jennifer Lopez consumes just a protein-packed shake that gives her the energy to meet her busy schedule.

Jennifer Lopez diet

Breakfast

BodyLab TastyShake Berry Berry Good smoothie

1 tablespoon of BodyLab TastyShake

3/4 cup strawberries

1/4 cup blueberries

1/4 cup raspberries

1/4 cup Greek yogurt

1/4 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 tablespoon of honey

1/4 teaspoon fresh lemon juice

1/4 cup ice cubes

And by the way, he does it with “quinoa milk or water” instead of cow’s milk. Um … is that all? To fuel your tough morning workouts? Yes. As she told the magazine at the time:

“At lunchtime, I’m starving.”

Food:

A salad rich in raw vegetables and a protein food. (Jennifer is crazy about salmon, but also low-fat meat or white cheese.)

Dinner:

The diet does not include many variations. Jlo actually repeats the protein and vegetable serving, adding a serving of cereal or quinoa.