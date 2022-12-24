Manchester United’s tenant, Amad Diallo, would have won more if he had continued playing at Sunderland rather than returning to Old Trafford.

This was stated by Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray, who commented on rumors about the possible return of the star tenant to United.

After a slow start to life at the Stadium of Light, things went faster for the Ivorian.

Before the break at the World Cup, Diallo had an extremely productive period, thanks to which he got into the protocol throughout the series of games.

Diallo quickly established himself as one of the most important players in Mowbray’s team, and the coach made no secret of his intention to keep the young winger at the club at least until the end of the season.

Mowbray said: “I think it would be better if he [Amad] stays, plays with a smile and hopefully continues to score goals and create chances for us.”

“No one has informed me that they [United] are considering this [loan repayment].”

Weighing up whether there is a chance the 20-year-old could be recalled by his parent club, the Sunderland boss said there was little chance of that.

He remarked, “I’m sure it wasn’t even considered.”

Mowbray indicated that, as far as he knows, the Red Devils are happy with the current situation and do not see the need to interfere with Diallo’s progress, despite the obvious problems with the lack of strikers.

Mowbray went further and pointed out that Diallo’s loan spell at Rangers was a disaster and compared it to the fruitful campaign he is currently enjoying at the Black Cats.

It is more likely that United will allow Diallo to stay at Sunderland before a decision on his future is made at the end of the season.