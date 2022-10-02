The summit surprised! The fastest mid-range phones

Comparison channels such as AnTuTu play a crucial role in the smartphone market, where a new model appears every day. Thus, we have an idea of which model works and how. At the same time, we can see the pros or cons of the models in question compared to their competitors in the segment. The list of the fastest mid-range Android phones for September has finally been announced.

The fastest mid-range phones of September

If you look at the September list of AnTuTu, we can say that the American semiconductor manufacturer Qualcomm is ahead. Because all 10 models in the list work on the company’s chipsets. Accordingly, the iQOO Z6 with a Snapdragon 778G+ processor became the champion of last month. The device, which scored a total of 596 thousand 453 points, was followed by iQOO Z5 with 571 thousand 634 points. As you know, this model was the leader of the list for August.

While OPPO Reno 8 Pro 5G with 569 thousand 340 points is in third place on the list, Xiaomi Civi 1S with 550 thousand 266 points is in fourth place. In fifth place is Honor 70 with 540 thousand 179 points.

Here are the fastest mid-segment Android phones for September;

iQOO Z6 — 596 thousand 453 points

iQOO Z5 — 571 thousand 634 points

OPPO Reno 8 5G — 569 thousand 340 points

Xiaomi Civi 1S — 550 thousand 266 points

Honor 70 — 540 thousand 179 points

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE — 532 thousand 416 points

Honor 60 — 526 thousand 653 points

Honor 50 Pro — 524 thousand 472 points

Honor 50 — 517 thousand 475 points

Huawei P50E — 515 thousand 247 points

So, what do you think about this? What do you think, which model should be at the top of the list? Don’t forget to share your opinion with us in the comments section!