The Summer I Turned into a Beauty A Guide to Actors and Characters

Amazon Prime Video’s romantic coming-of-age drama “The Summer Where I Became Beautiful,” based on Jenny Han’s novel of the same name, features a diverse cast with familiar faces. Created by Khan, who is also an executive producer, “The Summer I Turned into a Beauty” currently has a certified fresh rating of 82% on Rotten Tomatoes, as well as a 91% audience rating. After the show was released, Amazon extended “The Summer I became Beautiful” for a second season, so in the future, new and familiar faces will definitely appear in the famous series.

The Summer I Got Prettier (whose books were published before Khan’s trilogy To All the Guys I Used to Love) tells the story of Isabelle “Belly” Conklin, a girl who goes on her annual summer vacation to visit old family friends, the Fishers, at their beach house in Cousins Beach, Massachusetts. However, this summer everything is different: Belle turns sixteen, and she finds herself trapped in a love triangle between two brothers, Conrad and Jeremiah.

Jenny Khan has already established herself as a master of the genre for young adults in her series “All Boys”, which has become a trilogy of successful Netflix films. “The Summer I Became Beautiful”, Khan’s first appearance on television, looks like it will be another successful hit. There are a lot of newcomers in the cast of “Summer I Became Beautiful”, although there are several faces that the audience can recognize. Here’s a guide to the cast and characters for Amazon’s June 2022 release of “The Summer I Turned Into a Beauty,” including what previous roles each actor has held.

Lola Tang as Belle Conklin

Lola Tang plays Belle Conklin, the main character of “The Summer I Became Beautiful.” This is Tang’s first starring role; before the show, she was a student at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Jackie Chang as Laurel Park

Jackie Chang plays Laurel Park, Belle’s mother. Laurel is a writer, Suzanne’s best friend from college and recently divorced from Belly’s father. Chang appeared in episodes of “Anatomy of Passion” and the spin-off series “Station 19”.

Sean Kaufman as Stephen Conklin

Sean Kaufman plays Stephen Conklin, Belly’s older brother, who is preparing to go to college. In the summer, he works at a diner at Cousins Beach Country Club to earn some money, and in the process caught Sheila’s attention. Kaufman has previously appeared in “Manifesto,” “FBI: Most Wanted,” and “Law & Order: Special Corps.”

Rachel Blanchard as Suzanne Fisher

Rachel Blanchard plays Suzanne Fisher, Laurel’s best friend from college and the mother of Conrad and Jeremiah. Suzanne is a loving person who encourages Belle to take part in the summer season of debutantes. Blanchard played Cher in the sitcom “Stupid”, as well as in the films “Fargo”, “Peep Show” and the erotic thriller “Deep Water”.

Christopher Briney as Conrad Fischer

Christopher Briney plays Conrad Fischer, Suzanne’s eldest son, whom Belly has been in love with since the age of 12. Conrad has become more moody since last summer, dropping football in the process. Briny is another new actor introduced in The Summer Where I Became Beautiful, although he has a role in the upcoming film Dali’s Country, which will focus on the relationship between Salvador Dali and his wife Gala in the 1970s.

Gavin Casalegno as Jeremiah Fisher

Gavin Casalegno plays Jeremiah Fisher, Conrad’s brother and another love interest of Belli, a lifeguard at a country club. Casalegno previously starred in Darren Aronofsky’s biblical epic Noah and in one episode played a younger version of Damon Salvatore in The Vampire Diaries.

Alfredo Narciso as Cleveland Castillo

Alfredo Narciso plays Cleveland Castillo, a Filipino writer who becomes Laurel’s love interest. Narciso previously had roles in the TV series “Law and Order”, “Ugly Betty”, “In Sight” and in “Streetcar” Desire” on Broadway”.

Minnie Mills as Sheila

Minnie Mills plays Sheila, Stephen’s love interest in “The Summer I Became Beautiful” and a fellow debutante. This is Mills’ first professional acting role.

Colin Ferguson as John Conklin

Colin Ferguson plays John Conklin, the father of Belle and Stephen, who is dating a younger woman after his divorce from Suzanne. Ferguson’s previous roles include Patrick in the American remake of Coupling, Sheriff Jack Carter in the SYFY series “Eureka” and the recurring role of Tripp Cook in “The Vampire Diaries.”

Tom Everett Scott as Adam Fisher

Tom Everett Scott plays Adam Fisher, Suzanne’s husband and Conrad and Jeremiah’s father. Previously, Scott played drummer Guy Peterson in the TV series “What you Do!”, the husband of Mia (Emma Stone) in “La La Land”, and also repeatedly played the role of Cecil in the CW series “Kingdom”.