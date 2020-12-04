Warner Bros. confirms the simultaneous release of its upcoming films and announces the launch window for HBO Max in Europe and Latin America.

A few weeks ago, the premiere of Wonder Woman 1984 was confirmed simultaneously both in theaters and on HBO Max, the new Warner Bros. streaming platform available for the moment only in the United States, a film that could not wait any longer after several delays due to the global coronavirus crisis. Now, Warner Bros. itself has announced that it is extending simultaneous releases to all its upcoming films scheduled for 2021, including The Suicide Squad, Matrix 4, Mortal Kombat or Dune.

HBO Max arrives in Europe in the second half of 2021

Thus, the 17 Warner films scheduled for theaters in 2021 will also be released simultaneously on its streaming platform in an unprecedented movement in the film industry, all caused by the exceptional situation due to the current global crisis of the coronavirus and with the aim of reaching the maximum audience possible and thus enhancing HBO Max against the competition.

The full list of movies is as follows:

The Little Things

Judas and the Black Messiah

Tom & jerry

Godzilla vs. Kong

Mortal Kombat

Those Who Wish Me Dead

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It

In the Heights

Space Jam: A New Legacy

The Suicide Squad

Reminiscence

Malignant

Dune

The Many Saints of Newark

King richard

Cry Male

The Matrix 4

With each simultaneous release, the film will only be available on HBO Max for the first 31 days to continue for one more time in theaters and finally make the leap to the domestic format. Of course, until HBO Max does not reach other territories outside the United States, the films will only reach the cinema, as is the case with Wonder Woman 1984 in Europe in just a few days.

In this sense, Warner Bros. have also confirmed that HBO Max will be available in Europe and Latin America during the second half of 2021, on a date yet to be specified.



