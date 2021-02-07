The Suicide Squad: James Gunn says the film is finished

James Gunn confirmed the completion of his next film, The Suicide Squad, on his personal Twitter account. He also highlighted the creative freedom he had during production, and said that Warner accepted all of his choices.

“The Suicide Squad is completely finished and edited and I made all the choices and they [the producers] never interfered in the least,” commented Gunn. “They gave very few suggestions – they were generally good and secondary and I accepted them only if I wanted to and refused them when I didn’t consider them important. Warner was creatively amazing. ”

Gunn was also asked on his Twitter about the presence of the Guardians of the Galaxy in Thor: Love and Thunder. A fan asked how much he had been involved with the script, since he was responsible for introducing the heroes in the cinema. He will also return for the group’s third film.

“Not much, Taika Waititi is doing a great job – the script is incredible. We talked before he started writing about where the [Guardians of the Galaxy] characters were and where they are going and he read the script for the next film and then I read his script and just gave him some ideas. ”

The Suicide Squad features the returns of Margot Robbie (Harlequin), Viola Davis (Amanda Waller), Joel Kinnaman (Rick Flag) and Jai Courtney (Captain Boomerang). They join Idris Elba (Bloodsport), Michael Rooker (Savant), Sean Gunn (Weasel), Pete Davidson (Blackguard), Daniela Melchior (Ratcatcher 2), Nathan Fillion (TDK), Stege Agee (King Shark), Mayling Ng (Mongul), David Dastmalchian (Polka Dot Man), Alice Braga (Solsoria), John Cena (Peacemaker), Juan Diego Botto (President General Silvio Luna), Peter Capaldi (Thinker), Flula Borg (Javelin), Joaqín Cosío ( Major General Mateo Suarez), Jennifer Holland (Emilia Harcourt), Storm Reid (Tyla – daughter of Bloodsport). Taika Waititi, Tinashee Kajese and Julio Ruiz are also part of the cast, but their characters were not disclosed.

James Gunn also signs the script for the film, which has Charles Roven and Safran as producers. Zack Snyder and Deborah Snyder serve as executive producers.

The Suicide Squad is scheduled to debut on August 5.