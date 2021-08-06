The Suicide Squad: Does It Have a Post-Credit Scene?

The Suicide Squad: We tell you if the new Suicide Squad movie has a scene after the credits or not, will you stay until the end?Its name is the same, but it is not the same movie far from it. James Gunn’s Suicide Squad has finally been released in theaters, which raises the question one often asks when a superhero movie comes out. Do you have a post-credit scene? The director himself already commented before the premiere that yes, but until the product is complete the plans may change. In MeriStation we have already had the opportunity to see it and we can confirm that indeed, it is best that you stay until the end.

In the absence of one, Suicide Squad has two bonus scenes. It is true that the first one has been placed before the credits begin, but after the movie logo appears once more. We will not reveal specific details to avoid spoiling, but we will say that this sequence works as a piece of humor more than anything. The second, which itself is already a post-credit scene, has a different tone and anticipates things for the future.

The Suicide Squad is a full-blown reboot. This means that it is not necessary to see David Ayer’s version to understand everything that appears in the film. The plot puts on screen an extravagant group of villains who are released by the United States Government to fulfill a capital mission. All of them have some power or other, so they are the best placed candidates to succeed.

James Gunn writes and directs a film full of action and violence, but also humor in almost every sequence. Viewers will have a chance to enjoy The Suicide Squad starting August 6, so get ready for an adrenaline-pumping session.