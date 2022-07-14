The success of Modern Warfare 2 should look to the past, not the future

The upcoming release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is eagerly awaited by fans of the franchise and the shooter genre in general. This is a game that follows Modern Warfare 2019 and will try to bring back its magic, which will not be easy, since it has one of the best gameplay in the series to date. In many ways, Call of Duty has improved significantly since its introduction in 2003, and while the implementation of an online multiplayer game all those years ago has helped significantly retain players, it has developed and refined the formula to make it visually, audibly and mechanically better than ever.

However, there are so many players who recall other games on older platforms, and to encourage them to play the new version, it is best to rely on the past. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 2022 is not the first game to receive this name, as the 2009 entry in the long—running series also received this name. Many at the time considered this game one of the best shooters of the generation, and although it and the future game have similarities, such as characters and settings, Modern Warfare 2 can learn much more from the success of Call of Duty during the PS3 and Xbox 360 generation.

The simplicity of Modern Warfare 2 was a key factor

While Halo offered a slow and methodical approach to firefights, and Battlefield was a closer depiction of a real war, Call of Duty fell in love with fans who liked the dynamic gameplay and liberal approach to action. Strategy was important, and knowledge of map features such as the rainy grasslands of Underpass or the towering Highrise battlefield was critical if players wanted to get one of the game’s many kill sequences. This philosophy has persisted in many Call of Duty games to this day, but since the franchise has transported fans to the future and back with mixed results, it must find a balance to keep as large an audience as possible.

So many people will have another favorite Call of Duty game, as many will look at the series through rose-colored glasses, but 2007’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare was the first to adopt the format that the franchise would later rely on. . Its simplicity was at the heart of its charm and is one of the main reasons why it still holds, especially in the 2016 remaster of Call of Duty 4. Compared to the main release of the same year, Infinite Warfare, many decided to return to the game released nine years earlier, and Modern Warfare 2 2022 would not hurt to learn lessons from how this year developed.

The name Modern Warfare lives up to expectations

There is a clear reason why the developer Infinity Ward returned the name Modern Warfare, and in many ways this is due to the return of a long-forgotten audience. In Modern Warfare 2019, Captain Price returned, a figure that has become synonymous with the brand, as well as Spec Ops, a side mode that allows you to play alone or together through multiple missions and scenarios. It mimics the past, and so it’s obvious that the game was a (albeit small) return to form, as well as a love letter to the success of the series in the late 2000s.

Call of Duty gained huge popularity more than a decade ago, but achieved this by releasing along with some of the best shooters of all time. Halo, Battlefield, Borderlands and Left 4 Dead fought for the hearts of fans, while Call of Duty still managed to maintain high sales and leave a significant mark on the industry. Halo Infinite is going through a turbulent and frustrating period after launch, and Battlefield 2042 faced harsh criticism after release, so Call of Duty has great opportunities to thrive in today’s AAA shooter landscape. He should take advantage of this, and returning to some of the norms of past franchise games would be the best course of action to attract and satisfy players of all ages and preferences.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is available on October 28 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X.