The Studio Of The Creator Of Resident Evil Works On A Game “Opposed To Terror”

Resident Evil: Tango Gameworks is finalizing the release of Ghostwire: Tokyo, but they want to explore genres beyond survival horror. Tango Gameworks has released The Evil Within and The Evil Within 2, two titles that follow in the footsteps of modern survival horror. Shinji Mikami, creator of Resident Evil, is the head of the studio and also the director of Ghostwire: Tokyo, his most recent production. In an interview with Famitsu, the creative has acknowledged that they are related to horror games, but points out that they are working on a product that goes in the opposite direction.

“John Johanas, who directed The Evil Within DLC and The Evil Within 2, is working on an entirely new title that is the complete opposite of horror. According to Mikami “it’s a very good game”, so he invites readers to stay tuned. In addition, he has reflected on the image that people have of Tango Gameworks.

A future beyond terror

“I hope that over time the image of Tango Gameworks will gradually change. Right now, we’re still seen as a studio specializing in [the genre] survival horror.” “Of course, it’s great that fans see us as a developer with a reputation for designing horror games. But I would also like to be seen as a studio that can create a wide variety of titles.

According to Mikami, Tango Gameworks is going to release “more and more games in the future, starting with Ghostwire: Tokyo.

Ghostwire: Tokyo will go on sale next March 25 on PS5 and PC. On this occasion, players will immerse themselves in an adventure set in the Japanese city, but from a supernatural perspective. Did you think there were no ghosts in Tokyo? You can read FreeGameTips’ analysis at this link.