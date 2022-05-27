The Strongest Iron Man Suit Is Officially Not Suitable for the Hulk or Thor

While Iron Man has one of the most technologically advanced weapons in the entire In the Marvel universe, the final battle of Thor and the Hulk proves that Tony Stark is not even close to becoming the strongest yet The avenger . Iron Man often designs armor to compete with Thor and the Hulk, such as Hulkbuster and Torbuster suits. Tony’s latest massive creation has more than enough power to destroy both power plants… at least that’s what he thought.

Over the past few years, Tony has created armor that can move at the speed of light, emit an unlimited amount of projectile energy and protect him from almost anything imaginable. This undoubtedly puts him in a much closer position with Thor and the Hulk than with other Avengers like Hawkeye, Black Widow or Captain America. For example, his armor in the Heroic Era, also known as the “Bleeding Edge Armor”, is in his skin and covers him in seconds. On top of that, the Heroic Age costume gave Tony enough energy to defeat the Master of Magnetism himself, Magneto. It almost doesn’t make sense how a man covered in metal can surpass Magneto, but Iron Man is so strong that he actually defeated the X-Men villain several times.

Related: Hulk and Thor’s New Combined Form Is The Strongest Avenger Ever Imagined

In “Hulk #7” by Donnie Cates, Martin Coccolo and Gary Frank, Iron Man puts on his new Celestial Armor, perhaps his most powerful model in its history. In addition, visual cues, such as plates with cosmic energy on his chest and huge gauntlets, prove that this armor is inspired by the costumes of Torbuster and Halkbuster. If any Iron Man armor can easily get rid of Thor and the Hulk, then this is it. Nevertheless, Thor and the Hulk easily knock Iron Man off his feet. Towards the end of the comic, the Hulk emits explosive radiation, creating a force of 3,000 gamma bombs. The sky shields are enough to ensure Tony’s survival, but he can’t say the same about his completely broken suit.

After the explosion, Tony asks the BOSS, his AI assistant, if the radiation was powerful enough to create a new Hulk. B.O.S.S. replies that the energy was so powerful that it should have destroyed any person in range. Thor, however, is an Asgardian, not a human. The comic ends with a cliffhanger showing that Thor survived the explosion as a being with green gamma radiation. Thor officially became the Hulk in Marvel Comics. Tony’s strongest armor from Iron Man does emit a high level of energy, but nothing close to 3,000 gamma bombs. If the Hulk’s latest feat isn’t enough to vaporize Thor, then there’s probably nothing Iron Man can do to defeat the Thunder God forever.

Iron Man is capable of an insane amount of feats, but defeating the Hulk and Thor at the peak of his power will never be one of them. While Tony is absolutely one of the most outstanding superheroes on Earth, the Hulk and Thor’s ruthless power are too much for an analytical mind like him. The question of whether Marvel’s strongest Avenger is the Hulk or Thor is still debatable, but unfortunately for Iron Man fans, it’s definitely not Tony Stark.