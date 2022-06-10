The strongest fusion of Dragon Ball Super is not between Goku and Vegeta

Only one merger in the world of Dragon Ball Super can make Goku and Vegeta look absolutely pathetic. While it may seem incredible, Vegito and Gogeta are not the strongest fusion in Dragon Ball.

Ever since Dragon Ball introduced the fusion concept during the Majin Buu saga, fans of the series have been craving new fusion warriors. Although this original arc actually gave readers only Gotenx and Vegito, later Dragon Ball media presented another fusion of Vegeta and Goku, Gogeta. Even more obscure entries in the franchise will introduce other mergers such as Trunks and Vegeta’s undefeated merger, Vegeks. Although all merges vary in strength level (and canonicity), Vegito and Gogeta are generally considered to be among the strongest characters ever introduced in Dragon Ball history. However, in Dragon Ball Super, Vegito was defeated in a battle against the super-powered Fused Zamasu and his later form, Infinite Zamasu.

Introduced during the controversial Future Trunks arc, Zamasu is one of Dragon Ball’s most dangerous antagonists. Originally a Northern Kai from the Dragon Ball alternate universe, he was an incredible fighter who hated the mortals he was supposed to serve. In the end, he went to the future to collect Super Dragon Super balls, and wished to swap bodies with Goku, as a result of which he became Goku Black. In the end, Goku Black’s path of destruction leads him to search for his version from an alternate universe, the Future Zamasu, who desired immortality instead of Goku’s body. When they merge in a battle against Goku and Vegeta, their power is huge, which allows them to win the battle with Vegito. Although the time of their merging eventually ends, there is one complication. The immortality of the future Zamasu forever united both versions of the villain. When the Trunks cut it in half, two Zamasu arise. When Vegeta blows them to pieces… each piece becomes its own Zamasu. This creature was so powerful and unstoppable that Goku had to summon the almighty Dragon Pearl King, Zeno, to erase this creature forever.

Dragon Ball is notorious for using the concept of power levels to claim that some characters are stronger than others, but that’s not really what happened with Zamasus. The power of the Infinite Zamasu does not come from something as arbitrary as the power level, but from the interaction of two different sets of rules; the rules concerning mergers and the rules concerning the immortality of the Future Zamasu. Potar merges usually have the downside of a time limit, a restriction that is apparently introduced to answer why Dragon Ball heroes don’t always merge. On the other hand, the Super Dragon Balls are incredibly strong, which means that Zamasu’s immortality is absolute. Naturally, since the Fused Zamasu has the abilities of both Goku Black and the Future Zamasu, the fusion is also absolutely immortal. If you combine these two rules, Infinite Zamasu is inevitable. Considering that Goku Black alone is strong enough to destroy the Dragon Ball universe, Infinite Zamasu is among the most powerful threats of the series.

Dragon Ball is often ridiculed as a pointless action game, but the truth is that even its sequel series demonstrates incredible creativity. Ultimately, the greatest fusion of Dragon Ball Super is not due to the absurd power levels of Goku and Vegeta, but due to the collision of two pre-established abilities.