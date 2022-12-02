The Strokes Have Announced a Huge Box Set of Singles on Vinyl

The Strokes have announced plans to release a special vinyl box set with singles from the first three albums, B-sides and rarities.

“The Singles — Volume 01”, released on February 24, 2023 via RCA Records/Legacy Recordings, includes every 7-inch single from their 2001 debut album “Is This It”, followed by 2003’s “Room On Fire” and 2006’s “Room On Fire”. First Impressions of Earth”, as well as rare B-sides from the original singles.

All ten singles will be printed on black vinyl, and the covers of each original release will be reproduced in the packaging.

Videos for all ten A-sides, including “Hard To Explain”, “Last Nite”, “Reptilia”, “Juicebox” and “Heart In A Cage” will also be released in high definition.

The tracklisting for ‘The Singles – Volume 01’ is:



‘The Modern Age (Rough Trade Version)’

‘Last Nite (Rough Trade Version)’



‘Hard To Explain’

‘New York City Cops’



‘Last Nite’

‘When It Started’



‘Someday’

‘Alone, Together (Home Recording)’

‘Is This It (Home Recording)’



’12:51

‘The Way It Is (Home Recording)’



‘Reptilia

‘Modern Girls & Old Fashion Men’



‘The End Has No End’

‘Clampdown (Live at Alexandra Palace)’



‘Juicebox’

‘Hawaii’



‘Heart In A Cage’

‘I’ll Try Anything Once’ (‘You Only Live Once’ Demo)



‘You Only Live Once’

‘Mercy Mercy Me (The Ecology)’

Meanwhile, The Strokes recently starred in the documentary Meet Me in the Bathroom, based on Lizzie Goodman’s 2017 book of the same name, which details the New York music scene of the 00s.

The film version of the book, shot by Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace, creators of the LCD Soundsystem documentary and concert film “Shut Up and Play Hits”, was first presented at the Sundance Film Festival in January.

Presenting interviews and previously unpublished archival footage of The Strokes, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, LCD Soundsystem, Interpol and others, Meet Me In The Bath focuses on how a new group of rock bands influenced and changed not only the New York music scene. but he continued to receive national and international recognition.