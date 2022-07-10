The Streaming Wars Part 2 can solve the problem of the history of South Park

Although the 25th season of “South Park” has struggled to justify Randy’s status as one of the main characters of the show, the upcoming special feature film “Streaming Wars, Part 2” may solve this problem with the story. In recent years, South Park has had some difficulty balancing the show’s stories between its original characters, Kyle, Kenny, Cartman and Stan, and Stan’s fan-favorite father Randy Marsh. Initially, Randy appeared as the main character only in episodes, some of which were popular with South Park fans.

However, Randy eventually became the unofficial protagonist of South Park, which led to some problems with the narrative. The show’s satire wasn’t as harsh or ridiculous when it came from an adult point of view, and by the 25th season of South Park, the protagonist’s status began to drain the series’ comedic momentum. However, the next full-length release of South Park The Streaming Wars Part 2 may have a solution to this problem.

South Park 25 couldn’t find a way to make Randy attractive and funny as the new main character of the show, often relying on his silly antics, but never justifying them with any stakes. However, according to the first teaser of the special issue, in The Streaming Wars Part 2, Randy will become a “fully nuclear Karen” at the Pee Pee Water Park. This twist means that South Park may have found a use for a short-tempered, egotistical character with a title that is appropriate, funny, and helps the plot of stalled special progress, which is especially valuable when The Streaming Wars doesn’t otherwise necessarily need follow-up.

How The Streaming Wars Part 2 “Full Nuclear Karen” Saves Randy Marsh

The Streaming Wars Part 1 left the characters of South Park in an atypically difficult situation. Tolkien’s father went missing (presumed dead) after he was brutally beaten by a Bear-Pig Man, the villainous owner of the Pee Pee Water Park annexed the entire water supply system of South Park, and the city was quickly running out of clean water without the knowledge of its ignorant residents. This story touched on the very real problem of water scarcity and the phenomenon of private companies buying water rights before forcing civilians to pay for basic necessities. Of course, since we are talking about South Park, Pee Pee’s plan to make the city pay for copious urine in his water park was more than ridiculous, but the end of the first part of the “Streaming Wars” still left the heroes of the show in a terrible situation.

However, Randy’s status as a loud-mouthed rage may come in handy here, allowing South Park to use the character in a way that is better suited to his personality than most of his recent storylines. For some time, Randy has mostly been involved in the secondary plot of “Tegridi Farm”, a storyline that is slowly moving nowhere. Turning the character into a channel for ridiculing stereotypical titled white upper—class women branded as “Karen” is the perfect way to make Randy’s most annoying characteristics work for the series, not against his interests, and also to force the storyline of Pee-Pee to move forward. It is not yet known whether this approach will work in the second part of The Streaming Wars, but judging by the latest South Park promotional materials, the series may finally have a story that makes Randy Marsh an effective protagonist.