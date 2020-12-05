The strap that gives the Apple Watch a camera feature!

Many different accessory ideas are emerging for Apple Watch, one of the most popular wearable devices. Wristcam, which emerged as a similar idea about four years ago and was developed in the following period, is finally offered for sale. This strap, which adds a camera feature to the smart watch, adds two cameras, front and top, to the watch. Apple Watch with camera looks quite different:

Apple Watch with camera looks more vulgar

In terms of design, Apple Watch is a watch with a smaller screen and thin strap, which normally looks like traditional smart watches on the wrist. With this strap, which gives a camera feature, the smart watch, which becomes quite thick and has a larger body, still wins hearts with its camera feature.

Among the capabilities of the Apple Watch with camera is the ability to shoot 4K video with its 8 Megapixel camera. The smart watch, which has a 2 Megapixel front camera with a strap, has 8 GB of internal storage. Cameras that connect and interact with the Apple Watch via Bluetooth 4.2 can transfer a captured photo to the smartwatch in about 20 seconds.

Although there is no feature to share videos and photos taken directly (such as the photos above and below) via Apple Watch, it is said that this is possible with software support in the future. If you want to make your Apple Watch with a camera, you have to pay a price of $ 299 right now. The first customers will be able to get this belt in March of next year.



