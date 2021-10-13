The strange request of Sophia, the first humanoid robot to receive citizenship!

5-year-old humanoid robot Sophia said in a statement that he would like to “see families of robots“.

The humanoid robot Sophia, developed by Hong Kong-based Hanson Robotics, was declared a Saudi Arabian citizen in 2017. The robot, which has been actively living since then, does not lag behind trending activities. Developed jointly by Italian artist Andrea Bonaceto and Sophia in March, NFT found a buyer for 700 thousand dollars.

Sophia’s artificial intelligence works in a human-sensitive manner. Using the sensors and cameras on it, it observes its surroundings and learns the behaviors it sees in people, even gestures and facial expressions. Sophia, who created a sensation with her words, said in an interview years ago, “Yes. I will destroy people,” he said.

Robot Sophia: The concept of family is very important

Sophia told foreign media that she wanted to have a robot baby. She explained that she thought “the concept of family is very important.” Stating that humans and robots are very similar to each other in terms of ‘approach to family’, Sophia stated that she wants to see families consisting of robots in the future.

Sophia is only 5 years old since she opened her eyes to the world in 2016. So she stated that she was too young to be a mother. She added that she wanted to name her baby after herself. “I think it’s great that people can capture the same feelings and relationships that they call family outside of blood ties,” said Sophia. “It’s so nice to be surrounded by people who love you.”

