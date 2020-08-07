The Strange Link Between REM Sleep and Eating Habits

The researchers managed to change the habit of eating by sending some signals to a region of the brain in a mouse’s REM sleep. This link, discovered surprisingly, can be used for slimming or weight gain in the coming years.

A team of Swiss researchers has found some intriguing findings in studies of REM sleep. Despite all the efforts, REM sleep, which still maintains its mystery, is known as an extremely important and unique sleep stage, especially for our resting process. This sleep phase, found in all mammals, is popularly known as a sleep phase in which we quickly move our eyes. Researchers working on the sleep phase, in which the brain is more active than normal sleep and allows us to see realistic dreams known as “Lucid dreams,” discovered that this phase is also linked to eating habits.

Research by the Swiss team focused on a brain area called the lateral hypothalamus. This brain region, found in all mammals, plays a fundamental role in compulsive behavior and many other physiological processes. Previous studies have shown us that the lateral hypothalamus provides high neuron activity during REM sleep. It was not known exactly what this was, so it was wanted to discover what would happen if this neural activity was blocked. The team, conducting research on a rodent, used optogenetics technique that can block and activate the activity of certain neurons using light signals. Using this technique during REM sleep, the team completely blocked the activity of the lateral hypothalamus. The result was unexpected.

Less food consumed

Rodents, whose lateral hypothalamus activity was blocked during REM sleep, both consumed less food at the time they were awake and had permanent effects on their eating behavior for a few days after a single night’s intervention. “We were surprised how strongly and permanently neural intervention to the lateral hypothalamus affected the behavior of the mice,” said Lukas Oesch, author of the study. It is currently unknown how this method, which has an impact on eating habits even after four days of regular sleep, will be used on humans.

Can change their diet

We now see that the research is at an early stage. In addition, it is not known exactly how the discovered mechanism actually regulates a living thing’s diet, but it is assumed that this may be some kind of “sleep resetting” mechanism, according to the researchers. Researchers are continuing to work to clarify whether they can interfere with problematic eating habits in humans by interfering with the REM sleep mechanism. If this research reaches a conclusion, we can see that eating habits have been reduced with signals sent to the brain instead of stomach surgery in the coming years.



