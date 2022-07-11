The Strange ending of New Worlds Ignored Spock’s Big Vulcan Cliffhanger

Warning: SPOILERS for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 1 Finale — “The Quality of Mercy”

The first season finale of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds does not mention the cliffhanger in which Spock (Ethan Peck) loses control of his emotions in episode 9. In the finale of the first season of the series “Strange New Worlds”, “The Quality of Mercy”, Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) travels back in time to the future, where he has never been disfigured by a delta ray accident and remains the captain of the Enterprise. As a result, Pike, with Spock as his first assistant, experiences his own version of the Star Trek: The Original series episode “Balance of Horror” with disastrous consequences for the galaxy and for Spock. However, in the finale, the focus on Pike ignored Spock’s plight at the end of the previous episode.

The ninth episode of “Strange New Worlds” ended with Spock’s stunning confession to nurse Kristin Chapel (Jess Bush) is that he has lost control of his human emotions. To counter the threat of a deadly baby Bugle on Valeo Beta V, Spock broke down the walls of his Vulcan logic and allowed himself to feel aggression and rage. Stopping the suppression of his human emotions allowed Spock to survive the attack of the bugles and helped Captain Pike’s visiting team kill the lizards. But at the funeral of chief engineer Hemmer (Bruce Horak), who sacrificed his life to save his friends from the bugles, Spock showed that he could not regain control of his emotions. Spock even unleashed his fury on the bulkhead, damaging it. Spock has been afraid of his human side all his life, and he told Chapel with fear that he thinks his “mind has weakened.”

However, in the “Strange New Worlds” finale, Spock seemed to be his normal logical self when he shared a touching moment with Captain Pike at the end of the episode. Pike learned that every time he changes his tragic fate, his fate of being horribly disfigured (or worse) irrevocably passes to Spock. The Vulcan told his captain that, in his opinion, he should thank him, but for what, he does not know, and Spock and Pike told how important they are to each other. However, Spock’s composure belies the torment he experienced at the end of episode 9 of Strange New Worlds. an intriguing story of a Vulcan in the 2nd season of Strange New Worlds.

Will the change in Spock’s volcano affect his story in the second season of “Strange New Worlds”?

Let’s hope that Spock’s cliffhanger will still continue in the second season of Strange New Worlds. Since Spock’s scene with Pike lasted only a few brief moments, perhaps the Vulcan is able to temporarily pull himself together when necessary, but Spock is still a cauldron of emotions. Unable to control his feelings, Spock will create an exciting new drama in his relationship with his fiancee, T’Pring (Gia Sandhu), especially when she takes such an interest in understanding Spock’s humanity. Perhaps more intriguing is what an overly emotional Spock means for Nurse Chapel, because now he can respond with those strong feelings that Christina hides from him.

Spock, forced to live with his emotions, can also show a deeper new side to the otherwise stoic science officer, and this will create exciting new interactions with the rest of his Enterprise team. In addition, the experience of being unable to control his emotions influenced Spock’s decision at a later age to accept Vulcan logic even more fully. By the time Spock (Leonard Nimoy) becomes the first mate of Captain James T. Kirk (William Shatner) “Enterprise”, he becomes an even more staunch supporter of the superiority of the logical way of life of Vulcans. In Star Trek: The Motion Picture, Spock tries (and fails) to get rid of all emotions in the kolinar ritual. All of this could be the result of Spock losing his emotions in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, assuming the show does the right thing and continues this story into the second season.