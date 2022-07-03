The story of “Wild Jaws 2” shows that the actors were chased by a real shark

During the filming of Jaws 2, the actors were chased by a real shark. Sequels used to be considered a dirty word in Hollywood, and major stars often refused to reprise their roles, even if the film was a big hit. Charlton Heston reluctantly agreed to a cameo role in the 1970s film “Under the Planet of the Apes” after being begged by the studio, and did so only on the condition that the sequel would end with the planet exploding to prevent further recordings. However, the huge success of Jaws in 1975 made a sequel almost inevitable, as it was guaranteed to bring Universal A LOT of money.

The production of Jaws 2 turned out to be almost as stressful as the original. Spielberg refused to return, and his replacement director John D. Hancock was fired after a month of filming due to clashes with producers and executives. Roy Scheider (who rejected “Jaws 3 and 4”) returned only after he left “The Deer Hunter” due to disagreements over its ending, and Universal agreed that if the actor made “Jaws 2”, it would count as two films in his contract for three films with studio. . By all accounts, he was unhappy working on the film, but after its release in 1978, it turned out to be another blockbuster and, by far, the best sequel to the Jaws franchise.

Related: Jaws: An Explanation of the Italian Robbery Revenge Deep Blood (Is It Better?)

“Jaws 2” is also, oddly enough, something of an early teen slasher. In the second half of the film, a group of teenagers find themselves in the water, and a great white shark chases them, trying to grab them one by one. The absence of Chief Brody Scheider and the interchangeability of teenage characters make this section a bit boring at times, but it still has famous scenes, such as a helicopter attack. During an interview for the documentary “The Shark is still Working”, the partner in the film “Jaws 2” Mark Gilpin told a wild story about how during filming the actors were chased by a real hammerhead shark.

According to Gilpin, the film crew was making a general plan of the teenagers in their wrecked boats, waiting for Brody to come to the rescue. While the director and crew were preparing to shoot the shot, the actors noticed a fin breaking above the surface and a hammerhead shark circling over their boats. Naturally, they panicked and waved to the team of Jaws 2, where Richard Dreyfus almost returned, asking for help, but since they were so far away, the filmmakers simply assumed that they were warming up for the scene, and did not realize that they were actually calling for help.

Gilpin estimated that the hammer head circling around their rickety boats was about 15 feet long. In fact, hammerhead sharks are considered mostly harmless to humans, since only a few attacks have ever been recorded, none of which resulted in a fatal outcome. However, the young cast of Jaws 2 probably didn’t realize this, and this moment undoubtedly helped them in filming the scenes of the predatory white attack in the sequel.