The story of V joining Big Hit Entertainment will surprise you

During a BTS concert, Taehyung revealed the story of how he got into the company. The boys of BTS have managed to consolidate their careers and success around the world, but it is always interesting to know how they began to pursue this dream. That is why V once recounted how he lived the experience of becoming a trainee.

In 2011 V went to an audition at Big Hit Entertainment, first he was just hanging around watching others participate, until someone approached him to ask if he would like to try it and he said that he would like to participate. It was then that Taehyung danced, sang, rapped, and even showed them some beat box and played the saxophone in front of them. When finished, they told him that they would contact him if he passed the audition.

Some weeks later, V received a call while he was in a game room and they told him that he was the only boy from Daegu who had passed the audition, that caused him great emotion so he continued on the phone thanking him without paying attention to the time. he had paid to continue playing.

At the end of the call, he quickly returned home and shared his excitement with his grandmother, excitedly telling him that he had managed to get into Big Hit after his audition. However, he didn’t get as excited as he was and started telling him that they were probably scammers who wanted to play with him, so V began to hesitate.

To back up his grandmother’s theory, V’s father pointed to the 2AM case, saying that they were not part of Big Hit Entertainment, but of the JYP company. Even though the group was managed by both companies, these comments raised doubts in Taehyung.

But shortly after, V’s father got a call from Big Hit and they told him it was a legitimate company, so he had nothing to be suspicious of. After that, V and his father went to Seoul to sign the contract. They were very excited so they took a taxi to get to the company and were surprised at how expensive the fee they had to pay was, so his father often remembers that day as a fun experience.



