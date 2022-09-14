The story of the seasons: there are more competitors in a wonderful life than ever

The confusing state of Harvest Moon and its history with publisher Natsume means that Story of Seasons has become a favorite franchise for fans of the existing series. Another entry was confirmed at the September Nintendo Direct exhibition titled Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life, which became the first after the release of Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town in 2021. Being a remake of the classic Harvest Moon game from 2003, it has undoubtedly interested many, as the franchise continues to re-introduce new audiences and equipment. The built-up Marvelous facility as it exists today seems to be designed for new travel along with the modernization of existing ones, but in 2022 the competition will be much higher than all these years ago.

Harvest Moon has become a pioneer in the mechanics of farming simulators and life in which fans find solace, so when it tries to regain its position in the industry, it becomes increasingly difficult to stand out when other games have evolved based on what it has achieved previously. Changing the name didn’t help matters, as it’s hard to find clarity on which name would best use the magic of what came before. Story of Seasons has yet to gain a firm foothold in games under its new banner, especially now that the market is saturated with other properties of such high quality.

Stardew Valley — Improved Harvest Moon

Developed by just one person, Eric “ConcernedApe” Barone, the Stardew Valley game was released in 2016 and caused a sea of rave reviews from critics. Its charming visuals, gorgeous text and rich content made it the perfect addition to the Nintendo Switch shortly after its release, and the PC version is still popular due to its liberal attitude towards modding. It achieves such success because it relies on a gameplay formula that has been proven to provide hours of fun, but Stardew Valley creatively develops it. Surprisingly deep interactions with minor characters, a setting with an authentic sense of identity and great potential for customization make Stardew Valley the best Harvest Moon game that Marvelous has never made.

Now that the developer is working on Haunted Chocolatier, Story of Seasons may have the opportunity to offer new elements and enticing mechanics to bring fans back to the franchise they once treasured so much. Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life may be a remake of a game almost two decades ago, but it would be nice to take the basics of what was before and implement the setting, characters and story in a design philosophy that takes advantage of modern advances in both gameplay and presentation. Stardew Valley is perfecting the facets of Harvest Moon in a way that makes it seem brand new, so there’s no doubt that Story of Seasons can do the same with a larger development team.

Farming simulators have never been so popular

As before, Harvest Moon, Stardew Valley revived the love for the farming simulator genre, which had titles like My Time at Portia, and even Farming Simulator with the aptly named achieved more success than ever. In 2022, this is no longer the niche genre it used to be, and “The Story of the Seasons” is starting to lag behind, trying to appeal to nostalgia. Many will expect Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life because of the pre-existing interest, but there will be a whole other audience whose excitement comes solely from their love of Stardew Valley and other similar games.

The farm simulator genre was created in various ways that cast such a wide net, which means that there is no shortage of options for players who need a quick solution to the problem of watering crops and feeding livestock, or a long, slow and precise action. about what it means to strive for a successful farm. The market has expanded significantly not only due to the number of farm management games, but also due to the variety of each release. Despite starting a revolution decades ago, Story of Seasons will enter 2023 as a little-known franchise that seems to have similarities to Stardew Valley and Don’t Starve, as the competition remains tougher today than ever.

Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life is released in the summer of 2023 on the Nintendo Switch.