The story of the Last Jedi Resistance betrayed Lucas’ vision in one particular way

The Star Wars: The Last Jedi Resistance arc betrayed George Lucas’ vision in one very specific way. Star Wars fans have always been divided, and the sequel trilogy hasn’t helped. “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” is usually perceived as an overdose of nostalgia, but the real problems arose with “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.” Viewers, as a rule, took Kylo Ren’s advice as if it were an instruction; “Let the past die. Kill him if you have to.” Of course, this overlooked the fact that Kylo Ren is a villain, so his words should hardly be taken as reasonable advice.

Many aspects of Ryan Johnson’s film have caused controversy among Star Wars fans. For example, a lot of negative reviews were due to a lack of understanding of how “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” treated the “sacred texts of the Jedi”. Yoda’s dismissive attitude towards them—”they don’t turn the pages”—attracted the attention of even mainstream politicians. This criticism, however, ignored the fact that Yoda knew that these ancient Jedi texts were actually taken out by Rei, and he knew that the knowledge of the Jedi would not be lost on Ach-To. In fact, the film has a much more complicated relationship with the past than many of its critics believe. This is just one example of how the creative choices of “The Last Jedi” were often poorly interpreted due to superficial reading.

The recent Disney+ series “Light and Magic” sheds light on another key difference between “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” and Lucas’ original vision. This shows that Lucas saw the Rebellion in the form of hot rods specially modified to make them move faster, as opposed to the conveyor approach of imperial ships. Lucas has always loved speed—anyone who has seen American graffiti will understand that—and he wanted his new sci-fi film to have a dramatic sense of momentum. These observations are fascinating, but they subtly contradict the plot of the Resistance in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, where Ryan Johnson’s film deprived the Resistance of their speed due to lack of fuel.

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” changed Lucas’ vision of “Star Wars”

The plot of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi Resistance” was definitely annoying, but, in truth, that’s the point. It was an attempt to weaken the Resistance by turning their own forces against them, because hot rods naturally consume more fuel. The introduction of tracking in hyperspace made it almost impossible for the Resistance to evade their pursuers, because hyperspace no longer meant safety. Interestingly, Johnson seemed to assume that the Resistance and First Order ships had roughly the same speed by this point in the Star Wars timeline, because the Resistance couldn’t get too far ahead in real space.

George Lucas, with his love of speed and dynamics, would never have done anything like this plot. But that doesn’t make it a problem; rather, it points to the fact that Johnson was trying to develop the franchise, add elements that had never been developed before. Sometimes it was based on concepts already sown by Lucas—Canto-Byte military speculators relied on Lucas’ retcons from Star Wars: The Clone Wars—but other times it was necessary to try to do something that Lucas would never have done. It gave “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” a boldness that few other Disney-era “Star Wars” movies and TV shows have shown, because Ryan Johnson dared to try something new.