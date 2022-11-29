Liverpool have won a few one-sided victories over the years, but nothing on the road compares to their 8-0 League Cup triumph over Stoke in 2000.

In the fourth round match of the League Cup at the Britannia Stadium on November 29, 2000, when Gudjon Thordarson’s Stoke hosted Liverpool, there was a very Nordic atmosphere.

Thordarson, who played for the Icelandic national team with one game, managed Stoke in his second season and oversaw the influx of Scandinavian talent to Trent.

Among them was Norwegian defender Frode Kippe, who agreed to move on loan from Liverpool, although he was not part of the squad to face his parent club in what was known at the time as the Worthington Cup.

Liverpool had already seen off Chelsea in the third round at Anfield, where Danny Murphy and Robbie Fowler scored either side of Gianfranco Zola, and were handed a draw when they met third-tier Stoke.

This allowed Gerard Houllier, now firmly in sole charge, to mark the changes after the 2-1 defeat by Newcastle three days earlier.

Sander Westerweld, Didi Hamann, Steven Gerrard, Nicky Barmby and Emile Heskey came out, and Peggy Arpexad, Christian Siege, Vladimir Smyser, Gary McAllister and Richie Partridge also entered.

Partridge made his Liverpool debut, followed by Steven Wright from the bench on an unforgettable evening when Liverpool won 8-0 with six different scorers.

This could well have been due to an early frenzy on the part of the reserve goalkeeper Arpexad, but due to the fact that Peter Thorn of Stoke lost an open goal, the Reds soon took control.

Fowler, with the captain’s armband, rushed first on the Zig, and after withstanding a short attack on their goal, two more followed him to the half-hour mark.

Smicer scored first, before Liverpool’s Marcus Babbel’s first goal after the second of Fowler’s three assists.

Then number 9 Houllier scored his first hat-trick himself, nodding after Finnish central defender Sami Hyupia gave a corner.

During the break, Thordarson had the opportunity to speak to his team, which included Icelandic compatriots Brynjar Gunnarsson and Bjarni Gudjonsson, Swedish defender Mikael Hansson and Henrik Risom from Denmark, but talking about the team did not matter much.

Hyupia took advantage of Gunnarsson’s mistake and made the score 5-0 shortly before the start of the match, and then Fowler made a triple assist, substituting Murphy.

Not content with a four-goal hand, Fowler secured his hat-trick with two late strikes, one from the penalty spot, the Stoke fans sang to the sad irony.

Why, why, why, Delilah

So before they come to break down the door

I’m sorry, Delilah, I just couldn’t take it anymore.

It was too late, the door was already broken down, and with a record number of spectators at the Britannia, Liverpool won their biggest victory on the road.

Even so, the Reds’ game was far from flawless: Hive had to think a lot when it came to their defensive mistakes, not least because of the Arpexade between the sticks.

It was the Frenchman’s last appearance in a season that was historic for Liverpool — Westerveld started ahead of him in every subsequent game — with three trophies won, including the Worthington Cup.

Fulham lost in the quarterfinals, and in the semifinals they defeated Crystal Palace with a total score of 6: 2, which ensured a meeting with Birmingham at the Millennium Stadium.

Victory on penalties on that February day was followed by victory in the FA Cup and the UEFA Cup, and two more trophies – the Charity Shield and the UEFA Super Cup – remained until the end of 2001.

As for Stoke, it took another campaign before they returned to the First Division, and Thordarson’s contract expired in the course of events that resulted in Tony Pulis taking charge for the first time.

Since then, Liverpool have yet to score eight goals in away matches, although they have scored seven times.

At home and away, this 8-0 defeat over Stoke of the third tier was the ninth largest joint victory of the club in history.

Stoke – Liverpool 0:8

Worthington Cup 4th Round, Britain

November 29, 2000

Goals: Siege, 6′, Smyser, 26′, Babbel, 28′, Fowler, 39′, 82′, penalty, 85′, Hyupia, 59′, Murphy, 65′.

Liverpool: Arpgexad; Babbel (Wright, 46′), Henchoz, Huypia, Carragher; Partridge (Barmby, 67′), McAllister, Murphy, Siege; Smicer (Hamann, 74′); Fowler

Unused substitutions: Westerveld, Heskey