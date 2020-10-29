The Story of Cyberpunk 2077 and All Other Details

Almost 8 years have passed since the first Cyberpunk 2077 cinematic trailer appeared on GameSpot. Cyberpunk 2077, which is still under development during this period, was postponed several times due to the coronavirus epidemic that affected the whole world and for various reasons. But it’s just a short time before we finally get Cyberpunk 2077. We take a closer look at all that is known about Cyberpunk 2077, which will be the most anticipated and biggest RPG game of 2020.

We’ve been waiting for the release of Cyberpunk 2077 for almost 8 years. Cyberpunk 2077, which is sometimes talked about and sometimes forgotten, will be released on December 10, 2020 if it does not end once again. CD PROJEKT RED, which has accelerated the development process of the game since 2019, delayed the release of the game several times due to the coronavirus outbreak.

When we look at the Cyberpunk 2077 universe, its story and gameplay elements, we can see that these delays are justified, because Cyberpunk 2077 seems to be the most detailed and great RPG game to come out lately. We take a close look at all the known details about Cyberpunk 2077.

The highly acclaimed “Cyberpunk” cars:

As CD PROJEKT RED has always stated, Cyberpunk 2077 will have many ways and approaches to play. Naturally, Cyberpunk 2077 will be a gigantic RPG game, so it is also important what kind of cars you will ride while traveling through the streets and streets of Night City. In the past weeks, CDPR has provided us with very detailed information about the vehicles to be found in Cyberpunk 2077. According to the information received, there will be 5 different vehicle categories in the game. These categories are called Hypercars, Economy, Heavy Duty, Sport and Executive. Each category has specific functionality and includes many tools.

When we start the game, we will probably be using vehicles in the Economy category. These tools are small and not very special. But when going from place to place, it will see our job at first. Executive class cars can be considered as recreations of old luxury cars. Probably very beautiful eyes and will be very expensive.

Heavy Duty class includes large trucks, modified and tank-like vehicles aiming for maximum destruction. Sport class, on the other hand, has vehicles that will appeal to players who are looking for speed. If you are passionate about speed and racing, you can participate in Night City races with vehicles in this category.

Finally, when we look at the Hypercars class, there are versions of vehicles such as Lamborghini and Bugatti that are on the market today, which are more suitable for the future. No class can pour water over this class in terms of speed, durability and functionality. Apart from the vehicles we mentioned, there are also motorcycles in the game. Keanu Reeves’ motorcycle company ARCH will even be present with its own models in Cyberpunk 2077. Of course, in addition to all these, Cyberpunk 2077 adds Porsche’s legendary model 911 to the game by making such games. It is said that there will be more licensed classic cars besides the Porsche 911 in the game.

The Cyberpunk 2077 story:

Most of the information circulating is only guesswork. But CD PROJEKT RED has shown us many details about the world of Cyberpunk 2077. What we know for sure is that in the game, we take the job of stealing the immortality chip with our friend Jack. At the end of the work, we are betrayed and left to die in a field. Later, when we wake up and cling to life, we see Johnny Silverhand (Keanu Revees), the iconic lead singer of the Samurai band.

Besides this story, the Cyberpunk universe has a huge background. Originally created in a board game in the 1980s, the Cyberpunk universe has many iconic characters, including Johnny Silverhand. We will most likely see which other characters are included in the game when the game comes out. Since Cyberpunk 2077 takes place in the general universe of this board game, you can learn more about the Cyberpunk universe from the game’s rulebook.

Cyberpunk 2077’s huge world:

Cyberpunk 2077 will be a huge game, so the world of the game is also gigantic. Cyberpunk 2077 takes place in a big city called Night City. This city is divided into several different regions. These regions differ in terms of the missions, NPCs and textures they contain. Pacifica is the one we know the most about these regions. Although Pacifica was originally created as a place for upper-class people to live, it is a dangerous area that later fell into the hands of gangs and was managed by certain groups.

Another area, Santo Domingo, is an industrial area with energy facilities and warehouses. Watson was once an area dominated by companies and company employees, but later became a region dominated by immigrants from different ethnic backgrounds. The richest district of Night City is Westbrook. Westbrook, where the wealthy part of Night City go to have fun, turns out to be a very luxurious area.

Finally, there is the Badlands where the desert climate prevails. This region, which has the opposite texture of the city, has an atmosphere similar to Mad Max or Borderlands. Also, when you select the Nomad class in the game, Badlands is the region where you start the game.

Game map:

Looking at the discoverability of this huge city, CD PROJEKT RED said that the city can be explored both vertically and horizontally. This means that we will be able to go inside the huge skyscrapers that are often seen in the city and explore these areas. This event was finalized after a Reddit user posted a message on the Cyberpunk 2077 Facebook page and received feedback.

According to the message of CD PROJEKT RED, players will be able to explore the floors of almost every building in Cyberpunk 2077, and each floor will feature different NPCs and events with different scenarios. In addition, as CDPR stated, the Cyberpunk 2077 map will be slightly smaller than the Witcher 3. But there will be much more to discover on the map than in Witcher 3.

Character customization:

As expected from such a large RPG game, Cyberpunk 2077 will have a somewhat detailed character customization. Along with skin color, hair, beard, and other classic character customizations, players will get tiny little customizations that have never been seen before. For example, changing the character’s eyebrow color or adding injuries and some physical defects to your character. Also, as mentioned earlier, actors will indeed be able to customize or completely eliminate their character’s genitals.

In addition to the physical customizations of the character, you will also be choosing certain character traits when starting the game. These ‘stadiums’; There are six categories: Power, Constitution, Intelligence, Reflex, Technical and Cool. Of course, these six categories are useful when unlocking your skills in the talent tree. While there are abilities according to certain weapon types, there are also skill enhancements according to your play style. With all these customizations, it seems quite possible that you will spend hours developing your character in Cyberpunk 2077.

Life paths:

Another character customization recently announced by CDPR is life paths (Lifepaths). Life paths basically make up the background story of your character. Where did your character come from, in which environment he grew up and what abilities he has determined them. This customization, which has a great impact on gameplay especially when starting the game, also determines which Night City region you will start the game in. In addition, choosing different life paths in the game affects the characters you will encounter in the game, their behavior towards you and their mission paths.

There are 3 selectable life paths introduced in Cyberpunk 2077 at the moment. These life paths are called Nomad, Street Kid and Corpo. If you choose the Nomad life path, you will have a nomadic lifestyle that you are dragged from here to there, and as we have mentioned before, you start the game in the desert area called Badlands located outside the city. When you choose the Corpo life path, you start the game as a company employee and you live in the city. Finally, on the Street Kid life path, you become a character who grew up on the streets, earning his life by committing crime on the street.

There are many ways to play Cyberpunk 2077:

Cyberpunk 2077 is not really exaggerated when it is said that it will be the biggest RPG game of recent times. Even in line with the abilities you give in the game, the game style can change completely. The skill tree you choose basically affects how you do the missions and even what quests you can get. For example, we have seen a video of gameplay on a Netrunner character before. If you want to go this route, you will need to concentrate heavily on hacking and stealth capabilities. Since almost everything in the Cyberpunk 2077 universe is electronic, you can hack any hardware. This gives the game unlimited gameplay options.

Also, another character we saw in the gameplay video was Solo Build. With the players who follow this path, they have more weapons and destruction tools and open their way by shooting the enemies instead of secrecy. Cyberpunk 2077 is expected to include many more character classes in this way. If you like to go to different missions with different approaches and play differently each time, Cyberpunk 2077 aims to offer exactly that.

Types of weapons and equipment:

A game that offers such a variety of ways in terms of gameplay could not be expected to remain shallow in terms of weapons. Cyberpunk 2077 has 5 different weapon categories. These categories are; It’s called Cyber, Melee, Smart, Power and Tech. Cyber ​​weapons keep the Cyberpunk future atmosphere alive to the fullest. The most famous of these weapons integrated into the character’s body is the Mantis blades from the arm of the character that we saw in previous videos.

Weapons in the Smart class focus more on the tactical part of the business. These weapons are able to track enemies and find targets with smart fire. Tech class weapons, on the other hand, can be said to be modified versions of the conventional weapons in accordance with the future. Melee weapons, on the other hand, consist of many cool luminous swords. Power class weapons, on the other hand, appear as double rifles with high firepower and automatic machine guns.

Armor and equipment are available as wearable clothing, and each equipment has its own special enhancements. Our character V wears the famous Samurai jacket, as we saw in a gameplay video released by CDPR. When choosing this jacket, we see that the equipment has various enhancements. Apart from that, there are many different clothes and equipment that you can wear in different regions. In addition, all these clothes and clothing sets have their own enhancements.

The outfits and weapons found in the game naturally have rarity levels. These levels are; It is ranked as Common, Uncommon, Rare and Legendary. There are also various modes that you can apply to these equipment and weapons. Among these mods, Software Mods consist of chips placed on weapons and allow you to change the characteristics of your weapon. Attachments appear as silencers, binoculars and other technologies that you can place on your weapons.

Side missions:

Side missions are one of the most important details both for character development and for you to spend more time in the world of the game you love. However, since the side missions repeat themselves in most games, it can get boring after a while. However, according to the statements of CD PROJEKT RED, the side missions in Cyberpunk 2077 will be different and unique. Direction quests taken from NPCs named Fixer located in various parts of Night City will tell us stories from the streets of the city. An estimated 75 of these street-themed side quests will be found.

According to the statements made by CDPR, these street side missions will tell a specific story, but we will hardly see cinematic dialogues and scenes. These missions will mostly be used for players to get to know the city and the Cyberpunk universe better. In addition, these missions can be long or short. These short missions can be used to quickly level up your character.

Cyberpunk 2077 system requirements:

Minimum:

Operating system: 64-bit Windows 7 or 64-bit Windows 10

DirectX version: DirectX 12

Processor: Intel Core i5-3570K or AMD FX-8310

RAM: 8 GB

Graphics card: NVIDIA GTX 780 3 GB or AMD Radeon RX 470

Storage: 70 GB HDD (SSD recommended)

Suggested:

Operating system: 64 bit Windows 10

DirectX version: DirectX 12

Processor: Intel Core i7-4790 or AMD Ryzen 3 3200G

RAM: 12 GB

Graphics card: NVIDIA GTX 1060 6 GB or AMD Radeon R9 Fury

Storage: 70 GB SSD

Cyberpunk 2077 release date:

Cyberpunk 2077, after several delays since 2019, on December 10, 2020; It will be sold on PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Stadia platforms. In addition, Cyberpunk 2077 will be playable on these next generation consoles at the release date of the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5. Users who own Cyberpunk 2077 on Xbox One or PlayStation 4 platforms will be able to upgrade to the next generation console free of charge.

We have come to the end of our content where we take a look at all the known details about Cyberpunk 2077, which is less than a month before the release date and we are eagerly awaiting. The competitor of The Witcher 3 in the biggest RPG game race of recent times seems to be Cyberpunk 2077, which was again produced by CD PROJEKT RED. What do you think about Cyberpunk 2077, which won the best role-playing game of the year before its debut? You can share your opinions with us in the comments section.



