The story of Chris Evans, his tattoo and the dog’s name

Actor Chris Evans revealed the moving story behind his dog’s name and tattoo.

Chris Evans, Captain America and current activist working to help improve transparency in government, had a sweet story to share last night about his dog, “Dodger,” and how a Red Sox fan named another team. in his beloved pet and here in Somagnews we tell you about it.

The answer, and this is the closest thing to the brand of an Avenger you can get, has to do with Disney. Dodger isn’t named after the baseball team, or even the classic Oliver Twist character – well, a little bit of that latter I guess. The dog was named after him because, when Evans first saw him, his face seemed a bit familiar.

Why is Chris Evans’s dog named Dodger?

More specifically, the dog resembled Dodger from the 1988 film Oliver and Company. It was the first thing that occurred to actor Chris Evans when he saw the dog, and when he later decided to take it home with him, the actors say he tried To think of something else to call him, but nothing fit as much as Dodger.

And, as Kimmel points out in the video embedded below, Evans actually has a tattoo on his chest with his dog’s name on it.

“That’s probably one of the truest relationships I have,” Evans joked. “I will never regret that tattoo. I have regretted a few in my life, but not that one.”

It seems that Oliver & Company is not Evans’ favorite Disney movie of all time, as he says he is a bit embarrassed to be repeating the “Dodger” story over and over again.

“It’s a much more embarrassing story that I can now explain every time someone asks me,” joked the protagonist of Captain America. “There’s a movie called Oliver and Company, it’s a Disney movie, an animated movie, when I first saw him at the shelter, I just said ‘man, he looks like Dodger from O&C. After he was home with me I stopped by. The process of trying to think of other names, and I couldn’t put Dodger down. I was like, ‘Let’s not think about this too much.

Evans was on the show to talk about the launch of his new website, A Starting Point, which aims to be a bipartisan resource connecting Americans with their elected officials. He named current and former Congressional representatives like Katie Porter and John Boehner as some of the most impressive of the more than 100 people they spoke to for the site.



