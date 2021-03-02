The ‘sticker’ feature expected to WhatsApp has arrived

WhatsApp allows us to add a different atmosphere to our conversations thanks to its animated stickers feature. Until now, the platform only allowed us to use animated stickers within itself. But after today, we will be able to add custom animated stickers that we created using third party apps to WhatsApp.

In this way, we will be able to get rid of the limited sticker packs offered by WhatsApp and create special stickers using the visual material we want according to our own taste.

The new feature detected by WABetaInfo appeared in the 2.21.3.19 version of WhatsApp’s Android application and the 2.21.31.2 version of the iOS application. According to the statement of WABetaInfo, the feature is currently available in Brazil, Iran and Indonesia.

How to add an animated WhatsApp sticker?

There are a lot of apps that allow us to create stickers for WhatsApp. However, not all of these apps can create animated stickers. One of the popular applications that can create animated stickers is the Sticker Maker application. If you wish, you can produce your own stickers using this application or any application that can create any animated sticker you want.

After you open the sticker creation application you use and create an animated sticker from any video or GIF, the relevant sticker is automatically converted to a WhatsApp compatible webp file. Afterwards, WhatsApp converts the file itself so you can use the animated sticker you created.

