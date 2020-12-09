The startup will produce electric motorcycles

Australian startup Savic Motorcycles announced the move of its factory to a larger space in the city of Melbourne. With that, the automaker will be able to produce almost all of its electric motorcycle models internally.

“Now we can manufacture from the axles, the nuts and even the rims. All of this is part of our own internal engineering project, ”explains founder and CEO Dennis Savic. “The fact that we did all of this with the budget we had is very rare.”

With the recent announcement, Savic took the opportunity to present the latest prototype. According to the founder, the model named Alpha will be produced at the company’s new facilities.

In addition to the fiberglass body, another point that draws attention is the large battery with two small openings for cooling. Despite its robust size, it has a capacity of 11 kWh.

With a full load, Alpha will be able to run up to 200 km with the aid of the 60 kW engine. According to the manufacturer, the model can go from 0 to 100 km / h in just 3.5 seconds. That is, it promises to be a really fast electric bike.

Changes in pandemic times

The start of domestic production of the models themselves will be a big leap for Savic. A factory will facilitate the startup’s expansion and make it more competitive to compete in the market with big names.

On the other hand, it still needs to recover from the impact of the covid-19 pandemic. In this case, production had to be stopped due to the large number of cases in Melbourne. Then, gradually, the company is resuming activities at the factory.



