The Starting Line-Up Has Been Confirmed: Anthony Ilanga and Anthony Martial Will Start, and Donny van de Beek Drops to The Bench.

Manchester United will face Fulham as the team hopes to return to winning ways.

United will try to shake off the ghosts of defeat by Aston Villa and will strive to get all three points on the board before a long break in the World Cup.

Eric ten Hag will face a dilemma of choice: several stars are unavailable either due to injury or due to illness.

One player who will not start due to illness is Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo missed the League Cup game against Aston Villa and will also miss the match against Fulham at Craven Cottage.

In Ronaldo’s absence, Anthony Martial will lead the United line. The Frenchman excelled in this on Thursday and will get another chance to impress.

Academy graduates Marcus Rashford and Anthony Elamga will be on either side of Martial.

It seems that Anthony is not 100% ready to start yet, so Elanga goes to the flank to play on the right flank, and Rashford can do his favorite thing on the left flank.

Bruno Fernandes will return to his beloved playmaker role after a short stint on the right flank.

Bruno will play ahead of Christian Eriksen and Brazilian midfield general Casemiro.

All members of the United midfield trio will travel to Qatar with their national teams after the game at Craven Cottage.

In the absence of Diogo Dalot, who will miss the game due to suspension, Tyrell Malasia will take the position of right defender.

This is a role that Malasia is familiar with and has played before.

Luke Shaw will play as a left-back in the quarterback four.

David de Gea returns to the squad ahead of Martin Dubravka, who started on Thursday against Aston Villa.

On the bench are Nathan Bishop, Martin Dubravka, Harry Maguire, Fred, Scott McTominay, Donnie van de Beek, Zidane Iqbal and Alejandro Garnacho.