The start date of the open beta testing of MultiVersus has been confirmed along with the Iron Giant gameplay

The start date of the open beta testing of MultiVersus was announced along with The Iron Giant gameplay. The upcoming crossover fighting game will feature characters from various Warner Bros. films, such as DC Comics, Game of Thrones and Looney Tunes. Back in May, MultiVersus showed an Iron Giant taken straight from the 1999 animated film of the same name, and now fans can watch the robot hero in action.

MultiVersus is similar to other crossover fighting games like Super Smash Bros. and Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, but its list is much broader. Players will be able to choose from a line of characters, including Batman, Bugs Bunny, Steven Universe and Arya Stark, for intense platform battles. MultiVersus should also become a free game with a live service, and the developer of Player First Games will add even more fighters to the ring after the launch. The game is mainly based on 2 vs 2 matches, although other game modes such as 1 vs 1 and “every man for himself” will be available. The closed alpha testing of MultiVersus was conducted back in May, and soon many more players will be able to experience the chaos of mashup in open beta testing.

A MultiVersus video ad posted on YouTube shows that free access to the open beta version of the game will begin on July 26 on all platforms. Players can also sign up for early access to beta testing, which will begin on July 19, along with those who participated in the closed alpha testing. The player’s progress obtained in the open beta testing of MultiVersus will be transferred to the full version of the game. This announcement is accompanied by a new MultiVersus gameplay trailer, also posted on YouTube, which demonstrates the robotic skills of the Iron Giant. The animated automaton borrowed its abilities, including flying and diving with a cannonball, directly from the main animated film of 1999.

While the line-up of the game is already impressive, the leaked list of MultiVersus characters suggests that the crossover fighter will get even more unexpected fighters. This leaked line-up contains several characters from Warner Bros. objects already featured in the game, such as Scooby-Doo, the Joker and Marvin the Martian. It also includes icons from other movies and TV series such as Wizard of Oz Wicked Witch of the West and Gizmo from Gremlins. The leak also contains more “Game of Thrones” fighters, where Daenerys and the Dog allegedly join the already announced Arya Stark.

Thanks to a large list of characters drawn from various sources, as well as a free real-time game, MultiVersus is a very exciting addition to the genre of crossover fighting games. Thanks to the extensive collection of Warner Bros. franchises, players will be able to compete with each other for such icons as Superman, Tom and Jerry, Jake the Dog and the Iron Giant. Fans of platform fighting games will be able to experience this list for themselves when the open beta testing of MultiVersus begins on July 26.