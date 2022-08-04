The start date of the filming of the second season of “Andor” revealed by the creator of the show “Star Wars”

Lucasfilm seems to have made significant strides in its latest Star Wars show, as creator Tony Gilroy announces that filming for the second season of Andor will begin in November. The series will be a prequel to the movie “Rogue One. Star Wars. . Andor also explores the early days of the rebels as they quietly form to confront the Sith-ruled Galactic Empire rising after the devastating Order 66.

Diego Luna returns to lead the cast of Andor in the title role, along with other Star Wars veterans Genevieve O’Reilly as Mon Mothma and Forest Whitaker as So Guerrera, as well as franchise newcomers Stellan Skarsgard, Adria Arhona, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, Fiona Shaw, Robert Emms, David Heyman, Alex Ferns and Clemens Chic. The development of the series was announced in early 2018, when Lucasfilm began collecting projects for Disney+, including the popular first show Mandalorian, the filming of which will take place from November 2020 to September 2021. There were rumors that the second season of “Andor” had already received the green light earlier. this year, the studio confirmed it last May, and now it looks like the show will return to production quickly.

Appearing on the panel of the Disney+ Television Critics Association (via CBR), Tony Gilroy spoke about the second season of “Andor”. The creator of the new Star Wars show has confirmed that post-production of the first season finale is coming to an end, and filming of the second season will begin in November this year. . See what Gilroy said below:

“We’re covering one year in our first 12 episodes that we’ve finished, in fact, we’re finishing our final mix on [Episode] 12 tomorrow. We’re going to do 12 more episodes starting in November, and the organizing principle for us is that we do blocks of three, so last year we looked at the complexity of five years, which seemed to take us the next 30 years.”

Interestingly, Gilroy confirmed that filming for the second season of “Andor” would begin in November, given that the report previously indicated that the Star Wars show would return to production at that time, and this was denied by Disney. Some assumed that in November they would shoot another Star Wars project instead of the second season of Andor, given that Lucasfilm has several other shows in the works, including Jude Law’s Skeleton Crew, which is scheduled for release in 2023. Although no release time has been specified for the next season of the show, the fact that filming for the second season of “Andor” is due to begin in November may indicate that the show will return in 2023.

Regardless of when it appears, confirmation that filming for the second season of “Andor” will begin in November should be exciting news for fans of the “Star Wars” franchise. Since the series talks about Andor’s five years of life before Rogue One: Star Wars. 2 will close the prequel series. While viewers are waiting for further details about the future of the show, they can look forward to the premiere of the first season of “Andor” on September 21.