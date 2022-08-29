The start date of Pokemon GO Season of Light has been announced, the legendary heroes of the Sun and Moon were teased

Pokemon GO players have spent the summer enjoying the GO season, celebrating the anniversary of the game, introducing many new Pokemon and showing the latest Pokemon GO Fest events. The GO season is coming to an end, and the popular augmented reality mobile game from Niantic has set its sights on the future: Pokemon GO announces its next season as the 12th season, also known as Season of Light.

Pokemon GO Season of Light will begin on September 1 at 10:00 local time, when the GO season should end. Niantic has not officially revealed anything about the Pokemon GO Season of Light, but has released a brief teaser trailer that gives fans an idea of what to expect. From September to December, Pokemon GO Season of Light will feature new 7th generation Pokemon that players will be able to catch, and it looks like there will be several new legendary Pokemon among them.

The Pokemon GO Season of Light trailer hints at the appearance of Cosmog, the legendary psychic-type Pokemon from Pokemon Sun and Moon, which will eventually evolve into Cosmoem, and then into Solgaleo or Lunala, depending on whether you have Pokemon Sun or Pokemon Moon. It remains to be seen exactly how Niantic will cope with the unique characteristics of Cosmog, especially since legendary Pokemon were usually sent on raids, but fans should find out more in the coming days.

Start Date of Pokemon GO Season of Light

September 1st

It looks like Season of Light in Pokemon GO will rely more on the theme of the Sun and Moon, adding more features available only during the day and others available only at night. This is hinted at by the description of the Pokemon GO Season of Light trailer, which mentions “daytime research” with Professor Willow, as well as “waiting for the sun to set” to use the telescope. It will be interesting to see exactly how this is included in Pokemon GO, and whether there is some deeper meaning behind all this.

The next few months should be important not only for Pokemon GO, but also for the Pokemon franchise as a whole. In November of this year, Pokemon fans can look forward to the launch date of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the next major series of the long-running franchise. Pokemon GO is likely to have some kind of event that will coincide with the debut of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, but at the time of this writing, no details have been announced about this. At the moment, Pokemon GO fans have to finish everything they have left to do during the GO season and prepare for the start of the season of light on September 1.

Pokemon GO has already been released for iOS and Android mobile devices.