The start date of beta testing of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 may have Leaked

The start date of the closed beta testing of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has potentially leaked. The next part of the beloved first-person shooter series will be a direct continuation of the relaunch of Modern Warfare from Infinity Ward in 2019. Summer Game Fest 2022 allowed viewers to get a closer look at the gameplay of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, and some lucky ones may soon get their hands on modern FPS.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, the sequel to the 2019 reboot of the modern sub-series, will allow players to participate in realistic and heartbreaking battles in various modes. The single-player campaign will continue from where Modern Warfare left off, and will also reintroduce iconic characters such as John “Soap” McTavish and Simon “Ghost” Riley. Modern Warfare 2 will also see the return of the franchise’s iconic competitive multiplayer mode, as well as a narrative-based cooperative Special Ops mode. Little is known about the multiplayer game, but Infinity Ward promises to give another reliable and exciting experience. The reaction to the announcement of Modern Warfare 2 was mixed, but soon gamers were able to try out the game themselves.

According to Video Games Chronicle, the start date of the multiplayer beta version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 could have been disclosed by Amazon. Gamers who pre-order the game will have access to a closed multiplayer beta before its release, and according to Amazon, these beta codes will be sent out on August 15. Although this does not in any way confirm that the beta version will start on this day, presumably the codes will be sent on or around the day of the start of beta testing. If this information is correct, fans will be able to enjoy the multiplayer gameplay of Modern Warfare 2 in just two short months.

The upcoming closed beta version of the game is very exciting, and PC gamers will also be able to experience CoD: Modern Warfare 2 on Steam after the recent absence of the series on the platform. The last Call of Duty game released on Steam was 2017’s Call of Duty: WW2, and subsequent games were distributed via the Blizzard platform instead Battle.net . However, Modern Warfare 2 will return the franchise to the popular Valve platform, giving fans a wider choice of ways to launch the long-awaited shooter.

Despite the fact that Infinity Ward demonstrated an impressive single-player gameplay during Summer Game Fest, many fans want to experience Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 for themselves. According to leaked information, the closed multiplayer beta version of the game may give fans such a chance around August 15. However, this launch date has not yet been confirmed, so only time will tell when Modern Warfare will really take effect.