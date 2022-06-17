The stars of the TV series “Parents” Lauren Graham and Peter Krause broke up after more than 10 years of marriage

Lauren Graham and Peter Krause. Shutterstock

It’s over! Lauren Graham and Peter Krause have split up after more than a decade together, Us Weekly can confirm.

The 55-year-old Gilmore Girls graduate and the 56-year-old 9-1-1 star quietly broke up last year, her rep told People on Friday, June 17. The source also informed us that the couple no longer lives together.

The duo first met in 1995 when they appeared in an episode of the TV series “Caroline in the Big City”. However, Graham and Krause’s relationship did not become romantic until they began working together on “Parents” in 2010.

Graham played Sarah Braverman in the drama from 2010 to 2015, and Krause portrayed her brother Adam Braverman.

“No one knew about it for a while because we like to be at home, cooking and not going outside,” the Hawaii native told Redbook in October 2010 about their quiet start as a couple. “I was also very protective of it because it’s important that you can buy us as brother and sister in the series.”

The author of “Talk As Fast as I Can” gave fans a glimpse into the couple’s personal romance during an interview with Good Housekeeping in January 2017.

“It’s not a big and loud life,” Graham explained. “We have a lot of neighbors, people come, me and Peter’s son [Roman, whom he shares with ex Christine King] a lot, and we keep it small.”

She noted that they became serious soon after they decided to date. “Once we got together, there was no game,” the Evan Almighty actress said. “It was like, ‘You like me, and I like you.’ It gave me an understanding of life: this is how everything happens, and it’s completely random.”

This story is developing.