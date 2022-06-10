The stars of “The Sound of Music” honor Julie Andrews: see photos of the reunion

The hills are (still) alive! Almost 57 years after the premiere of The Sound of Music, the cast reunited in honor of Julie Andrews.

Julie Andrews through the years: from “The Sound of Music” to “Bridgerton”

The 86-year-old Bridgerton narrator received the AFI Life Achievement Award at a gala hosted by the American Film Institute on Thursday, June 9. To celebrate her legacy, five of her “The Sound of Music” co-stars, who portrayed several von Trapp siblings, posed with Andrews on the red carpet.

Nicholas Hammond (Friedrich), Dwayne Chase (Kurt), Angela Cartwright (Brigitte), Debbie Turner (Martha) and Kim Karat (Gretl) even led the crowd of well-wishers in the song “Do-re-mi” before the concert. the event has begun.

Dwayne Chase, Kim Karat, Angela Cartwright, Debbie Turner and Nicholas Hammond at the 48th AFI Life Achievement Award Ceremony in honor of Julie Andrews. Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

A televised tribute to Andrews’ impressive career, which airs later this month on TNT, has drawn a star-studded crowd including Carol Burnett, Steve Carell, Hector Elizondo from The Princess Diaries and Blake Shelton to celebrate her legacy.

“This night reminds me very clearly how many people are involved in making movies,” actress Mary Poppins said in a statement earlier this month. “What a huge joint effort is needed to bring the film to the screen. My [late] husband Blake [Edwards] never liked it when people called filmmaking a business or an industry. He insisted that cinema is an art form, and it should always be called that. And I know that’s exactly what AFI feels, too.”

Although Andrews’ career spans decades, her role as Maria in 1965’s “The Sound of Music” earned her an Academy Award nomination and, ultimately, a win. Inspired by the true story of the von Trapp family singers, the film tells the story of a young nun, Maria (Andrews), who leaves her Austrian abbey to become a governess for the seven children of a widowed officer (Christopher Plummer). When she loves the kids, she will also bring a new lightness and musical spirit to the house.

“Well, I never go astray,” she previously told Vanity Fair in March 2015 about her heroine-turned-baroness. “Because that was the moment in my career when everything exploded. That and Poppins. … [Christopher] was such an outstanding actor that when he was cast in The Sound of Music, all I could think was, “How will I ever live to see this?” But we had a very good time. We’ve never had swearing, nothing.”

Plummer, who played Captain von Trapp in Maria’s love interest in the film, died in February 2021 at the age of 91. Andrews, for her part, emotionally recalled her former co-star at the time.

“Today, the world has lost an unsurpassed actor,” the “Princess Diaries” actress told Us Weekly in a statement. “I cherish the memories of our work together, the humor and fun that we shared over the years. My heart and condolences to his beautiful wife Elaine [Taylor] and his daughter Amanda.”

The 48th AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute to Julie Andrews airs on TNT on Thursday, June 16, at 22:00 Korean time. et.