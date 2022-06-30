The stars of the prequel “Supernatural” praise the participation of Jensen Ackles

The stars of “Winchester” praise the actor of “Supernatural” Jensen Ackles for participating in the new series. About a year after the flagship CW series ended its wildly successful 15-year run, original star Ackles announced that he and his wife Danneel would be executive producers of the prequel TV show Supernatural, dedicated to the parents of Sam (Jared Padelecki) and Dean (Ackles). John and Mary. In an additional show called “Winchesters”, Ackles also acts as a narrator, and franchise veteran Robbie Thompson makes a significant creative contribution. The CW gave the Winchesters an order for the series in May 2022, and now it is expected that the premiere of the show on the network will be part of its upcoming fall plan.

As indicated in the trailer for The Winchesters show, the extra show will take viewers back in time to 1972, when John and Mary first met after the former returned from the Vietnam War. Mary is looking for her missing father when she meets a man in danger John. And when she saves him from a demon, they both get into an unexpected high-stakes monster hunting adventure. Drake Roger and Meg Donnelly star as the Winchesters in the roles of John and Mary, while Nida Khurshid, Jonathan Fleites, Demetria McKinney and Bianca Kailich appear in key roles. Although the feel, tone and premise of “Winchesters” are completely different from “Supernatural,” the main stars are still looking for guidance from the original cast, hoping to honor the legacy of the much-loved parent series.

Link: Why is Dean from Supernatural talking about the prequel of the Winchesters, and Sam is not

In a new interview with TVLine, Roger and Donnelly shed light on Ackles’ participation in the extra show “Supernatural”, detailing the support he gave them in preparing for new roles. During the filming of the pilot, in particular, Ackles was on the set every day and introduced the new main characters to the Supernatural universe, giving them useful tips and comments on the approach to their characters. Read what Donnelly says below:

He was on set every single day of the pilot episode, just super-cooperative, giving us notes, telling us about the universe that we might not know about. So it was a really good understanding.

When the series was first announced, the Winchesters immediately faced controversy after Padelecki called Ackles for not letting him know about the prequel TV show. However, the stars quickly resolved their differences, and Padelecki has since expanded his support for the show. As for Ackles, his new roles in “Boys” and “Big Sky” keep him busy, but he fully fulfills his obligations to the “Winchesters”. But when Ackles is unavailable, the cast of the spin-off draws on performances and stories from the original show, drawing inspiration for their work. As Roger admits, the image of Jeffrey Dean Morgan as an adult John in Supernatural really helped him prepare for his role by defining the path and trajectory that his character will follow.

While fans are eagerly awaiting the expansion of the Supernatural franchise, the continuity issues raised by the Winchesters have raised some doubts about the new show. Roger and Donnelly’s new comments about Ackles’ association with the series should ease that tension a bit, since he obviously knows what he’s doing and what loyalists expect from his prequel show. Thanks to the joint work of both new and old stars, all problems with consistency will undoubtedly be solved, which will allow the Hard Drives to properly fit into the canon of the Supernatural. To find out more, viewers should be on the alert, as the announcement of the release date of the Hard Drives seems to be just around the corner.