The stars of “Bravo” and “Real Housewives” support Garcelle Beauvais due to the fact that her son has become the target of malicious trolls on the Internet

This year Garcelle Beauvais performs the third season in the popular reality show “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”. But this may well be her tenth, because the 55-year-old is basically a professional when it comes to sharing her life and going head-to-head in drama with more experienced graduates like Erica Jane. Unfortunately, however, Beauvais’ teenage son has recently become the target of hateful online trolls after periodically appearing in the series. His mom was obviously unhappy with this, and Bravo, along with other colleagues from the movie “Real Housewives”, provided support in a difficult situation.

Garcel Beauvais speaks out against hate on the Internet

The problem first arose when Instagram users started leaving offensive comments on the account of 14-year-old Jax, who is one of the twins of Garcelle Beauvais and her ex-husband Michael Nealon. (Not to be confused with her 31-year-old son, who, as you know, got a job with a graduate of “Real Housewives” Lisa Vanderpump). Nevertheless, on August 23, Beauvais took to her Twitter with a strong condemnation of viewers who attack the children of actors, stating:

I’m usually a very strong woman, I was raised strong, my life taught me to be strong, but when it comes to my children! It hurts, it’s not normal, I was in tears all night, it’s just a TV show, people are yelling at your TV, throwing something at your TV, but leave our children alone #RHOBHA23 August 2022

This young man was at the center of the discussion of the previous episode of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”, which is currently being broadcast for the twelfth season (available for streaming with a Peacock Premium subscription). Namely, at Garcel Beauvais’ birthday party, a drunk Erica Jane told Jax to “get out of here.” The former star of “Trip to America” at the time called Erica Jane guilty of antics, and later Bove used this as part of the basis for questioning her co-star on the set about alcohol consumption. However, Beauvais makes it clear that everything except children is safe for actors or fans.

Bravo reacted to the attack of Garcel Beauvais’ son

The comments sent to Jax were allegedly both racial and sexual in nature, in his own opinion. Bravo, home to the Real Housewives franchise, made a statement about the situation on the network’s official Instagram account. Apparently, those in power consider trolling against the son of Garcel Beauvais as shocking as she herself. And they warned against further propaganda of “harmful rhetoric”.

In recent years, it has become obvious that Bravo is ready to punish even its stars for bad behavior on the Internet. RHOSLC star Jenny Nguyen was fired by the network earlier this year after some old posts appeared on Facebook, which, among other things, criticized the BLM movement. Moreover, RHONY gets both a reboot and a spin-off due to racial conversations that mostly explode inside the cast (and fans) during season 13.

RHOBH Cast Echo The Feelings Of Garcel Beauvais

Although they don’t often see eye to eye on the show they both headline, Lisa Rinna and Garcelle Beauvais seem to agree on at least one thing: children, again, are “banned.” Rinna wrote in her Instagram stories, according to Queens of Bravo, that such treatment was “disgusting and despicable,” and not only when it comes to Jax, but also her daughters, Kyle Richards’ daughter and Erica’s son Jane over the years. She was firm that “enough is enough”, and after the official statement of Bravo Rinna voiced in her stories how “glad” she was to see that the network supports them.

When Garcelle Beauvais posted her original statement from Twitter on Instagram, she received a lot of support from other network stars in the comments. RHOBH shooting partners Crystal Kung Minkoff, Dorit Kemsley, Sutton Strack and Katie Hilton condemned online trolling. So did RHOA’s Cynthia Bailey, RHONY’s Bershan Shaw and Vanderpump Rules’ Katie Maloney. And in her Instagram stories, according to Queens of Bravo, Kyle Richards sarcastically questioned the motives of these users who wrote to Jax. She wrote, in particular:

There were rumors that the comments about Jax came from under the banner of Diana Jenkins fans. She and Garcel Beauvais constantly quarreled in the offseason after the latter called her “uneducated” in “Watch what Happens Live”. However, Jenkins indicated in her Instagram post that she does not support anyone who may or may not target children on her behalf.:

Is your life really empty? If so, ask for help. You should be ashamed of yourself.

There were rumors that the comments addressed to Jax came from part of the Diana Jenkins fandom.