The “Star Wars” Screenwriter Is Still “Haunted” By The Plot Hole in The “Solo” Spin-Off

The screenwriter of Solo: Star Wars.

Kasdan was the screenwriter of the prequel film, which takes place before the events of 1977’s New Hope and follows a younger version of Harrison Ford’s character Han Solo.

The screenwriter told The Hollywood Reporter that he hoped to “redo” the mistake in the film in a potential sequel, which never happened.

“I will tell you the biggest problem that has always haunted me in Solo,” said Kazdan. “I’m going to reveal the writer’s nightmare right now.

“If Dryden Vos is so worried about exposing his gang in the [Kessel] robbery, why is he sending his most trusted assistant [Ki’ru] to be the most visible member of the team that steals the coaxium?

“It seems to me that he will have to kill her almost immediately, just to break away from this job.”

Emily Clark played Kira in the film, and the character works for Dryden Vos Paul Bettany and the Crimson Dawn crime syndicate.

Kazdan added that the plot hole “always drove me crazy” and was “a problem that I really wanted to fix in the sequel.”

About his hopes for a sequel, he added: “As the years have gone by and there have been more Star Wars, my enthusiasm for doing more Solo has faded just because there are so many great Star Wars right now.

“But what I would like to revisit is the relationship between [Khan and Kira] because there’s so much fun and complexity in it.”

Meanwhile, Jodie Turner-Smith recently joined the Star Wars spin-off series “The Novice.”

“The Novice”, led by one of the creators of the “Russian Doll” Leslie Hedland, is described as a mysterious thriller set in the last days of the era of the High Republic — a period that takes place about 200 years before the events of “Star Wars: The Phantom Menace”.