The Star Wars: Rogue Squadron movie

The new Lucasfilm is not based directly on video games, but those responsible have taken them into account. Luke Skywalker blew up the Death Star at the controls of his X-wing. Alongside him, a squadron of ships battled the forces of the Galactic Empire.

Star Wars: Rogue Squadron is also the title of a video game saga that had deliveries on Nintendo 64, PC and GameCube. By surprise, Lucasfilm recently announced that one of the films it is preparing has the same title, but is it based on the games? The answer is negative, although they have been inspired by them.

This was stated by Patty Jenkings, director of the film, in an interview with IGN. “We are doing something original with a great influence from games and books,” has begun. “There are a lot of elements that are recognized and understood about the greatness of all those things, but yes, it is an original story and I am committed to it.” At the moment, no details have been shared about the plot of the film or the time in which it will be set.

An arcade saga of ships

The original Star Wars: Rogue Squadron video game took place during the classic trilogy, so we could participate in the main battles of the films, just like it happened in the two sequels developed by Factor 5, Rogue Leader and Rebel Strike. After the closure of the developer, Electronic Arts has recovered the spirit of those games with its most recent production, Star Wars: Squadrons. Unlike the previous ones, this work is located chronologically after Return of the Jedi.

Disney has unveiled numerous Star Wars projects for the future. Among the confirmed novelties are two spin-offs of The Mandalorian: on the one hand, Ashoka, starring the original character from Star Wars: Clone Wars; on the other, Rangers of the New Republic. Beyond these products, there are many more series on the way, as well as an update from Andor and Obi-Wan Kenobi.



