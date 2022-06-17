The “Star Wars” Canon Spoils Kenobi’s Every Big Turn

Attention: This article contains spoilers about Obi-Wan Kenobi.

One of the biggest problems with Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+ is that every major plot twist is already tainted by the existing “Star Wars” canon. Obi-Wan Kenobi takes place 10 years after Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith, in which the main character is again played by actor Ewan McGregor, who acts in the shadow of Tatooine, secretly watching Darth Vader’s son, Luke Skywalker. . Yoda gives him a task at the end of Revenge of the Sith, while Luke’s twin sister, Leia, is adopted by Senator Bail Organa (Jimmy Smits). Since most of the Jedi were killed after executing Order 66, the remaining members of the order are being hunted by Darth Vader’s Inquisitors, who have played a role in several Star Wars storylines.

The Inquisitors are led by the Grand Inquisitor, Pau’an, who used to be the Guardian of the Jedi Temple (played by Rupert Friend in Obi-Wan Kenobi). The Inquisitors have several members overseen by the Grand Inquisitor, who are designated by a numbered rank and either a brother or sister, for example, the Third Sister (played by Moses Ingram). Inquisitors have appeared in various TV series, books, comics and video games on “Star Wars”, including the animated series “Star Wars: Rebels”, a comic about Darth Vader, a youth novel by Ahsoka and the video “Star Wars: Jedi: Fallen Order”. the game, including.

In Obi-Wan Kenobi, the Grand Inquisitor is apparently killed by Reva, the Third Sister, in the first episode, but returns in the fifth episode very much alive. This makes sense since he appears throughout the Star Wars canon far beyond the show and meets his true demise in Star Wars: Rebels, thereby spoiling the twist of his “death” as well as any other twist in the series. There is no doubt about what could have happened to Luke Skywalker or Leia Organa as a child, since everyone knows in great detail their possible fate throughout “Star Wars”. Obi-Wan’s journey through the “Star Wars” timeline is also carefully documented, leaving Reva as the only unfinished ending of the show, suggesting that she will not survive, since her presence is nowhere in the margins of the “Star Wars” canon.

If Reva somehow survives Obi-Wan Kenobi, she will have to disappear into obscurity, since her character does not play any role in any of the main plot arches that fill in the gaps between projects such as “Jedi: Fallen Order” and “Star Wars: Rebels” and everything else. between them, which leads to a “New Hope”. The fourth sister (played by Ria Kilstedt) is also a newly introduced inquisitor (although in the comic “Star Wars: Adventures: Return to Vader’s Castle” she is portrayed as a rebel commander), so it’s possible that she won’t survive the show either. . The fifth brother (played by Sung Kang) first appeared in Star Wars: Rebels and met his end there, which means his survival in Obi-Wan Kenobi is predictable.

The “Star Wars” canon still works effectively against Obi-Wan Kenobi, since he simply does not bring anything new to the table that could be explored for as long as he wants. The very nature of the presence of Luke, Leia, Vader and the Grand Inquisitor in the series means that the stakes are as low as possible, since viewers already know the journey of these characters in the “Star Wars” canon, right up to their last moments. If Obi-Wan Kenobi continues to exist after the end of the first season, the only way to prevent the “Star Wars” canon from spoiling every twist is to involve the character in a conflict involving new characters and locations, or to explore already known characters and locations that do not have a predetermined fate. .