Steven Yoon reveals details about his character in the upcoming sci-fi horror film “No,” the latest project directed by Jordan Peele. Yoon, known for his roles in “The Walking Dead,” “Blazing,” “Okcha” and an Oscar nomination in “Minari,” will star in the film alongside Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer. The film will be widely released on July 22, and its distribution will be handled by Universal Pictures.

Nope follows OJ (Kaluuya) and Emerald (Palmer) Haywood, two siblings who live on a ranch in a movie theater and explore a series of random objects falling from the sky in the hope of capturing UFO footage. Along the way, they cross paths with former child star Jupe Park (Yoon) and documentarian Horned Canvas (Michael Wincott). Peel kept a lot of details about Neto secret, as in the secrecy surrounding his previous films “Away” and “We’re In to keep as many surprises for the audience as possible.

In an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Yoon reveals all the details about his character, carefully choosing his words to keep the secrecy of the film. Yoon explains that his character, Jupe Park, is a child star in the past, and currently runs a theme park dedicated to the movie that made him famous as a child. He doesn’t explain how the character plays into the plot or themes, but his role will potentially play a role in the surreal dark humor that is present in Peel’s films. Read Yoon’s quote below:

I can say that I play a character named Ricky “Jupe” Park, who is a child star in the past, and he owns his own theme park, which is closely related to the movie he was a part of, which blew him up as a child. That’s really all I can say.

With Knope’s bizarre marketing techniques and creepy trailers, one can only guess how Yoon’s character will play in this story. However, he is sure to play a big role, as he ranks third in the credits after Kaluuya and Palmer. With Peel’s talent for symbolism and basic themes, it’s likely that Yoon’s character will somehow represent the sinister side of show business as someone who constantly struggles for relevance.

Peel’s imagination and his mastery of tone and plot brought him to the forefront of the conversation about modern horror with “Away” and “We”. Now that he has established himself as a talented director, he is in a position where he can really push the boundaries in terms of ambition and entertainment, which Knope could accomplish with a commitment to the genre and a strong performance. With so many “No” questions yet to be answered, it’s good that fans will have a little more information about Yoon’s character as they delve into him, even if the marketing continues to confuse and intrigue.