The star of “Very strange Things” Winona Ryder checks the details of the 80s on the set

The star of “Very Strange Cases” Winona Ryder, as you know, checked the facts of the 1980s during the filming of the extremely popular sci-fi horror series. The actor became famous in Hollywood, starring in the 1987 film “Square Dance”. This role led to her getting the role of Lydia Dietz in Tim Burton’s “Beetlejuice,” a fantasy comedy about a dead couple who turns to the mischievous Betelgeuse (Michael Keaton) for help to rid their house of new tenants. Ryder’s career skyrocketed with subsequent roles in the films “Heathers”, “Edward Scissorhands”, “Mermaids” and “Dracula” by Bram Stoker.

A key aspect of “Very Strange Cases” is how it touches on nostalgia for the 1980s, especially paying homage to classic films and TV shows of that era. The Duffer brothers did a great job immersing the audience in that era; sometimes “Very Strange Things” can pass for one of Amblin’s productions, which she tries to emulate. Needless to say, a lot of hard work and attention to detail is necessary in order to correctly convey the atmosphere of the 1980s. And the Duffers are helped by one of their stars, who personally survived a decade.

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, David Harbour said that Ryder was known to correct the Duffer brothers on set during the filming of “Very Strange Cases.” The actor explained that Ryder would point out the anachronisms she noticed in order to maintain the accuracy of the presented time period of the series. Read below what Harbour said about his co-star in the film.

“It’s just epic how crazy her mind is and how it penetrates into all these different corners. She told them, “This song actually came out in ’85, and you have it in ’83.” She knew everything. these tiny, tiny details that they didn’t even know, and they had to change something in the script based on that.”

Ryder belongs firmly to Generation X and was closely associated with the popular culture of the 1980s. Thus, the actor most likely has extensive knowledge of that era, which can be useful to screenwriters and directors when creating the series “Very Strange Things”, which exudes the aesthetics of the 1980s. Although the Duffer brothers lived in the 80s, because of their age, their knowledge was most likely gained through television and film, rather than being completely absorbed by that era like Ryder.

The star’s attention to detail is evident in the show, as “Very Strange Things” accurately mimics the unique style that the decade has provided. However, the story of Ryder in the series quickly turned from a recognizable California landscape into a gloomy and terrifying location of the harsh conditions of a Russian labor camp. Stuck behind enemy lines but finally reunited with Hopper, Joyce must return to lycra sweatpants, the second British Invasion and synthpop-soaked America when season 4 of “Very Strange Things,” Part 2, is released on Netflix on July 1.