The star of the TV series “Raising Bates” Carlin Bates spoke about her health after she fainted in front of a surveillance camera

Carlin Bates spoke frankly about her struggle for health after a concussion as a result of fainting.

23-year-old Bates and her husband Evan Stewart discussed the mysterious illness in a video posted on their YouTube channel on Saturday, July 30. to frighten.

According to the reality TV star, her problems began after she began to lose consciousness during childbirth in March. After the incident with Bates, several strange episodes continued to happen.

Evan Stewart and Carlin Bates. Courtesy of The Stewart Fam/YouTube

“I started having what they think is a seizure. I started to feel strange, I had blurred vision, headaches and I started to lose consciousness,” she clarified, noting that she later learned that she “had a major problem” from birth.

Bates, who also has a 2-year-old daughter, Layla, and 26-year-old Stewart, previously shared footage from a surveillance camera showing her fainting in a boutique. The Tennessee native suffered a concussion after a recent episode.

During the video, Bates recalled how medical professionals advised her to “go back” to medication, but eventually in the same month she lost consciousness again. “This man didn’t warn me,— she said. “I just remember trying to get out of the conversation, and I remember just losing it. Everything seemed to slow down.”

At the end of the YouTube video, Bates and Stewart said they were still waiting for the results of her heart tests and other examinations.

Earlier this year, Bates and Stewart joined their family with their second child. The couple, who married in May 2019, became parents for the first time in January 2020 after the birth of their daughter.

“How would you describe such an emotional and such a magical experience as having a brand new baby in the world?” they exclusively told Us Weekly in a statement. “We feel that our life has become incredibly rich, but unimaginably blessed with the appearance of little Leila Ray! She has already absorbed our thoughts and intentions during these past months of pregnancy, and now no day will be the same without her! Although she came earlier than we expected, this is the best holiday we have ever experienced, and we are so in love with our new role as parents!”

At the time, Bates and Stewart reported that their firstborn had short-term breathing problems due to a “small hole in her heart,” writing on Instagram in May 2020: “She has become much stronger. We are so proud of her. She is doing well, she is undergoing regular checkups.”