The star of the TV series “13 reasons why” Tommy Dorfman announced his engagement to a girl

Tommy Dorfman is engaged! The actress announced that she was engaged to a woman, whose name she did not name, during the recent release of the Broad Ideas podcast.

In a conversation with the host Rachel Bilson, the “13 reasons why” actress, who declared herself transgender last summer, kept the details of the relationship to a minimum, but said that her new bride is a cis woman, whom Dorfman playfully called “just gay.” a girl.”

Dorfman divorced her ex-husband Peter Zurkulen in February after five years of marriage and explained that after their breakup, she began to feel attracted to women, which she had not experienced for several years.

“I knew I was interested in women in a way I hadn’t suspected since high school,” Dorfman reflected. “I had this unresolved, unexplored thing.”

She added: “I thought: “This year I’m going to go on a few dates with girls and feel it again, and I won’t be ashamed of it.”

Dorfman stated that she was thrilled to have found “the person I’m going to spend the rest of my life with,” and said the romance was “very encouraging.”

Dorfman declared himself transgender in July last year. In an interview with Time, Dorfman revealed that she “privately identified herself and lived as a trans woman” for a year before doing so publicly.

Dorfman also shared that she and Zurkulen, who had been together for nine years at the time, decided to “rethink our relationship as friends.”

“It’s wild when I’m 29 and puberty is happening again. Sometimes I feel like I’m 14. As a result of this shift, the types of romantic relationships I’m looking for have changed,” she explained. “I had a nine-year relationship in which I was considered a man with a more masculine body, with a gay man. I love him very much, but we learned that as a trans woman, my interest is not necessarily reflected in gay.”

The following month, Dorfman told InStyle that she “never felt better in my life” after a hormone change.

“I spent 28 years of my life in suicide and depression, recovering from alcoholism and drug addiction,” she said. “I don’t think I was ever really happy until last year.